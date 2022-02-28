Priscilla Presley Once Described Dating Elvis As ‘Living in a Bubble’

Priscilla Presley opened up about what it was like dating Elvis and how that impacted her ability to live like a normal teenager.

“It was difficult, especially moving into Graceland—he already had his inner circle. Of course they embraced me, but I never realized that that was it,” she said in an interview. “He didn’t really go out, he didn’t like eating in restaurants because people would take pictures of him… We truly lived in a bubble. We would go roller skating but he would rent the park where we would ride roller coasters.”

Presley met Elvis when she was only 14 years old. Subsequently, she moved to Memphis, where Elvis’s father served as a chaperone. Then a few months later, Presley made Graceland her home. As a result, she never experienced many of the normal milestones teenagers do.

“I didn’t have my teenage years as a normal girl, obviously, so I had to adapt,” Presley continued. “I just followed what he did. I mean you lived his life, you honestly didn’t have your own life, you lived his life. You saw the movies he wanted to see, you listened to the music he listened to, you’d go to places that he would go, so you really lost yourself.”

Priscilla Discusses Why She Left Elvis Presley

After a while, Presley found she couldn’t live this way. Between Elvis’s extramarital affairs and controlling lifestyle, the actress chose to divorce him. She explained: “I didn’t divorce him because I didn’t love him. He was the love of my life, truly. If anything, I left because I needed to find out what the world was like. The greatest thing about our relationship was that we still loved each other.”

Granted, Vernon Presley, Elvis’s Father, told a different tale. He said: “I believe that Elvis’ marriage to her failed simply because he realized after the wedding that he didn’t really want to be married. When he was traveling, it wasn’t practical for Priscilla to go along all the time, especially after Lisa was born. These separations put a strain on their relationship.”

While both versions of events are accurate in their own way, one fact remains: the problem was not a lack of love. However, because Elvis carried himself in such a strong way, Presley never realized he was struggling to the extent that he was. In fact, she didn’t believe it when she first heard he’d passed away,

“You never thought of him passing away because he was so strong,” said Priscilla. “He would sometimes check himself into the hospital because he wanted to get away from everyone. He didn’t want the demands, he didn’t want the phone calls, so I thought it was one of those times. I thought, no it can’t be… this is a joke, it just cannot be. It was shocking—like [it was] to the rest of the world, but a million times more.”