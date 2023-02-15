Priscilla Presley Slams Bam Margera For Claiming She Gave Him Elvis’ Personal Items

Following her recent hang-out with Bam Margera, Priscilla Presley slammed the former Jackass star for making false claims about the visit.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

According to PEOPLE, Presley issued a statement declaring that Margera betrayed both her and her son Navarone Garibaldi Garcia by circulating photos of the visit as well as providing false information and “storytelling” of her giving him items that belonged to her late ex-husband, Elvis Presley.

“When I was asked by my son to have a ‘new friend’ come over for a visit, I had no idea who he was or that later he would choose to post photos and false stories,” Priscilla stated. “He came over, talked non-stop about his new ventures and personal struggles, and asked for a photo with me for his father, who is a big fan.”

While Priscilla Presley said she always welcomes fans to take pictures, she stated that Bam Margera filmed inside her home without her consent. She then refuted his previous claims to TMZ that he received items that once belonged to Elvis. “At no time during the visit did I give him anything of Elvis’. I still have everything he ever touched. I would never disrespect Elvis who was the love of my life by giving away anything that belonged to him.”

Priscilla then explained that she would always protect Elvis’ belongings for the fans. “Elvis belonged to all of you, and I cherish my life with him too much to ever squander anything,” she continued. “ I do hope this man gets the help he needs and does what is right.”

Presley went on to add that she considers Margera to be a dishonest and unstable individual. She also wants no further communication with the Jackass alum.

Bam Margera Previously Told TMZ that Priscilla Presley Gave Him One Of Elvis’ Rings and Robes

While speaking to TMZ after the visit with Priscilla Presley, Bam Margera claimed that Elvis’ ex-wife actually gave him one of the music legend’s rings and bathrobe.

As he spoke about the “gifts,” Bam told the media outlet that he was planning to give the robe to his father, who is a huge Elvis fan. He then gave the ring to Yelawolf, who he considers the “new” King of Rock ’n’ Roll. Yelawolf notably shared an image of the ring on his finger in an Instagram post over the weekend and stated that it was from Priscilla who gave it to Bam.

“It popped on my finger like it was made for me,” Yelawolf claims. “And I can’t lie it was a bit emotional… Elvis was my first piece of vinyl… It was also a gift when I was only 7 years old. Some things are just too amazing not to share with you all .. thank you Priscilla and thank you BAM I love you bro.”