Priscilla Presley Speaks Out About Alleged Feud With Granddaughter Riley Keough

As rumors continue to circulate about the fallout between her and her granddaughter, Riley Keough, Priscilla Presley speaks out about the so-called drama.

According to Huffington Post, Elvis Presley’s former wife talked about Riley Keough at “An Evening to Remember With Priscilla Presley” earlier this week. She told those in attendance that she and Riley “get along well” despite the legal battle over the estate of Keough’s mother, Lisa Marie Presley.

As previously reported, Priscilla Presley had filed court papers to contest Lisa Marie’s will shortly after her unexpected death. Priscilla claimed that a 2016 amendment, which replaced her and Lisa Marie’s former business manager with Keough and Keough’s late brother Benjamin as co-trustees. Priscilla claims that the amendment was made with an “invalid” signature.

An attendee of “An Evening to Remember with Priscilla Presley” said Pricilla “came across very gracious” while discussing the legal dispute. They also recalled Presley stating, “You know, I went to dinner with [her] before I came [here].’ She said, ‘Everything’s good.’”

Priscilla also reassured the attendees that the rumors weren’t true and it was a “very brief” issue with Riley. “She just said, ‘Don’t believe what’s been said… Riley and I get along with,” the attendee noted. “She came across as being very proud. She’d actually said, ‘I am really proud of [Riley]. Really proud of what she’s achieved.’ You could see it in the face, how proud she was with the family.”

Priscilla Presley’s Son Navarone Garibaldi Also Spoke Out About the So-Called Drama With Riley Keough

Meanwhile, Priscilla Presley’s son Navarone Garibaldi shared an insider view about what’s going on between his mother and Riley Keough. “They are fine,” Garibaldi stated about the lack of actual family drama. “[There’s] no feud. We did go to dinner [and] it went great, it’s all good.”

However, during an Instagram Live video, Garibaldi declined to speak about the legal case any further. He then said that he’s more focused on his music and he’s planning to move to Brazil. Priscilla Presley was present during the Instagram Live. She even responded to a comment regarding Riley Keough’s role in the Amazon Prime TV series Daisy Jones & The Six.

“Of course, I’ve seen Daisy Jones!” Priscilla declared in her comment. “Riley was terrific!!” with a heart emoji.

A source told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year that the situation between Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough has been “very tense and heartbreaking” for both of them. “Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother,” the source said. “And is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member. Priscilla is adamant that she has a valid case and that she will prevail in court.”

The source also said that at the time, Keough and Presley were not communicating, except through lawyers.