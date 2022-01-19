Priscilla Presley Thanks Fans for Celebrating Elvis’s 87th Birthday at Graceland

In an Instagram post, Priscilla Presley is thanking fans for celebrating Elvis’ 87th birthday with her at Graceland.

Elvis Presley was born January 8, 1935. If he was still alive, he would be turning 87 this year. Fans return to Graceland every year to celebrate The King’s legacy. Now, in an Instagram post, Priscilla Presley is thanking her late husband’s followers for joining her to celebrate him.

“Thank you all who came to Graceland to help celebrate Elvis’ 87th birthday,” she begins. “I was thrilled to see the crowd and so many familiar faces. It was cold but I knew that you’d come…through thick and thin.”

Presley goes on to call Elvis’ fanbase “family,” and admits that it is still hard to accept his loss after 45 years.

“I consider you all… the family within the family, loyal, Steadfast and True. Just what he loved about his fans. This year marks 45 years of Elvis’ passing. It’s still, after all these years, hard to accept that he’s not here. But with your help…his legacy we will pass on.”

Celebrating Elvis’ Birthday is ‘Bittersweet’

Cutting a big cake in his honor, celebrating Elvis’ birthday at Graceland was a “bittersweet” moment for Priscilla. She shares her emotions with fans at the big ceremony.

In Memphis Celebrating Elvis’ Birthday 45 yrs after his passing. Thank you to the huge support of Elvis fans in front of us. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/xiEU4mR3iS — Priscilla Presley (@Cilla_Presley) January 9, 2022

“It’s a little bittersweet for me to be here in front of Graceland,” she says to fans in the moment. “It’s 45 years since his passing and I still can’t believe it. I still think he’s here. [I] still feel him here. I go in Graceland and I feel his spirit, I know he’s living there. He’s there, trust me.”

She adds that Graceland was where the couple felt most at home.

“This was the first place he would come to after a movie, after a show, after tours,” Elvis’s former wife continued. “He would come home. This is home. He couldn’t wait to be at Graceland. And the more I come, I see why. It’s just a place of calmness and memories and friends. It was where he completely let go.”

Elvis Fans Support Priscilla Presley

Presley’s tribute to her late husband is making fans emotional. Followers of Priscilla are offering their love and support through another year without The King.

“I was 2 when he passed so obviously I don’t remember but, I am such a huge fan!! Your love story was beautiful, and it’s clear you have continued to love him all of your life,” @kykaykenmom writes.

“You don’t have to accept it Priscilla, he is here. We can all sense his presence. 🙌” @fabioborgesmendonca adds.

Priscilla Presley is thankful for the kind words she’s received across all social media platforms.