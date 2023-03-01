Priscilla Presley to Play Herself in New ‘Agent Elvis’ Series on Netflix

Priscilla Presley is coming on board to provide her voice in the new Netflix adult animated action-comedy series Agent Elvis. Presley will work alongside Matthew McConaughey, who will be voicing Elvis Presley on the show. Others involved include Kaitlin Olson, Johnny Knoxville, Niecy Nash, Tom Kenny, and Don Cheadle. The animated series comes from Priscilla and John Eddie.



Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Agent Elvis, ordered to series in August 2019, finds Presley trading in his jumpsuit for a jet pack. He is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves. Elvis is doing all of that while still appearing as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Netflix launches Agent Elvis on March 17. The show’s guest list includes Ed Helms, Jason Mantzoukas, Christina Hendricks, Kieran Culkin, Chris Elliot, Simon Pegg, and Tara Strong.

Priscilla Presley Will Be One Of Two Executive Producers On ‘Agent Elvis’

Agent Elvis comes from Sony Pictures Animation, Sony Pictures TV, and Authentic Brands Group. Priscilla Presley and Eddie will serve as executive producers. Archer veteran Mike Arnold will write and serve as showrunner and head writer, The Hollywood Reporter states.

Eddie serves as co-showrunner and writer. McConaughey will be an executive producer alongside Kevin Noel, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, Ben Kalina, Jamie Salter, Corey Salter, and Marc Rosen. Fletcher Moules is a co-executive producer.

Now, this series happens to be the first adult animated show to come from Sony Pictures Animation.. That’s the studio behind Into the Spider-Verse. It is being produced by Authentic Brands Group and Titmouse.

Priscilla Presley Had Her Doubts About Austin Butler Playing Elvis Presley in ‘Elvis’ Biopic

Meanwhile, in other Priscilla Presley news, it’s been reported that she had some doubts when it came to Austin Butler portraying Elvis Presley. Butler did so in the biopic Elvis. Movie director Baz Luhrmann said, “[Priscilla] was quite cynical about how this young kid could, in fact, manifest her husband,

“I remember Priscilla said, ‘I know I was hard on you,’ she wrote me an email…,” Luhrmann said. “She said, ‘Every wink, every move, if my husband was here he would say, ‘Hot damn, you are me!'”

Finally, right now, Priscilla and her granddaughter, Riley Keough, are not speaking. They are in a spat over the Presley estate. A friend of Lisa Marie Presley, who died earlier this year, confirmed the rumors to Page Six: “Riley and Priscilla are not talking. Their relationship is changing, that is true … it’s just so sad. This is the time Riley would really need her grandmother.” Keough is Lisa Marie’s daughter.