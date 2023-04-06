Priscilla Presley’s Son Speaks Out About Rumored Feud Between Priscilla, Riley Keough

Much ado about nothing? As the entertainment world watches Priscilla Presley and granddaughter Riley Keough’s legal estate battle unfold in the tabloids, one family insider insists the drama is all smoke and mirrors.

“They are fine,” Navarone Garibaldi, 36, a son whom Priscilla shares with ex Marco Garibaldi, said of the Presley family drama — or lack thereof. “[There’s] no feud. We did go to dinner [and] it went great, it’s all good.”

Speaking on an Instagram Live video, Garibaldi declined to comment any further on the legal case. He said he’s focused on his music, and told his Them Guns fans he’s moving to Brazil in a few weeks.

A screenshot shared by The U.S. Sun from the Instagram Live shows Priscilla, herself, tuned in to support her family. Priscilla even left a comment regarding Riley’s performance in her new Amazon TV show, Daisy Jones & The Six.

She wrote: “Of course I’ve seen Daisy Jones! Riley was terrific!!,” adding a heart emoji.

Priscilla Presley allegedly addressed the (lack of) family controversy during her UK speaking tour recently

Onlookers and fans took to Twitter to confirm the reconciliation after Navarone set the record straight, with one writing: “Navarone confirmed that Priscilla and Riley are not on bad terms.“

Another fan who claimed to have seen Priscilla at the Manchester Opera House during her speaking tour in the UK on Sunday night also spilled some tea. The fan shared a number of photographs on Facebook, and claimed Priscilla spoke directly about her relationship with Riley.

The fan recounted: “I went to see Priscilla Presley in Manchester tonight and she was absolutely amazing and beautiful. She said that she and Riley have not fallen out. And they are very close. She also said she was out having a meal with Riley just the other day before she left to fly to the UK for her tour.

“[Priscilla] also said that nothing will happen to Graceland. I only wished I had recorded it so that people could hear it, but I’m sorry I didn’t.

“I hope people will now stop saying nasty things about Priscilla. She is human just like we all are. Leave her alone and let her enjoy what ever years she has left please.”

When news of Lisa Marie’s death broke in early 2023, daughter Riley stepped up to become the primary leader of the family, according to reports.

“Riley is taking charge and poised for a huge role in the whole family estate moving forward,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in February. “She’s been front and center helping with the funeral arrangements, sitting down with Lisa Marie’s people to handle her will, the custody situation involving [Lockwood], plus taking care of the twins and comforting [grandmother] Priscilla and many others her mom left behind.”