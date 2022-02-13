‘Quigley Down Under’ Star Tom Selleck Revealed the Gun His Titular Character ‘Would Have Chosen’

“Blue Bloods” star Tom Selleck celebrated his “Quigley Down Under” character, revealing the cowboy’s preferred gun to be a Colt.

Selleck told “Cowboys and Indians” magazine in 2020 that he had an antique firearms guy restore an 1878 Colt revolver because he thought that would have been the gun he chose to use. He talked about the movie’s 30th anniversary for the publication and how he celebrated the role.

Yes, that gun didn’t appear in the film, but Selleck figured that if Matthew Quigley owned the handgun, “it would be a state-of-the-art double-action revolver — that’s why I picked it.”

Selleck also admitted that’s why he “picked it” and that he “just love the old-time way it looks.”

We’re honored to have helped our friend Tom Selleck celebrate the 30th anniversary of his popular big-screen western Quigley Down Under. Restoring his Colt Model 1878 and engraving the back strap with “M. Quigley” marked the occasion in style! See more: https://t.co/0AMOx69VzM pic.twitter.com/oRAT93eDXk — Turnbull Restoration (@ShootHistory) January 8, 2021

The actor said he displays the gun in a case with a brass plaque. The plaque’s inscription reads, “I said I never had much use for one. Never said I didn’t know how to use it.”

Many of the 1990 movie’s fans remember that line from the ending. The movie has also picked up a following through repeated cable TV shows.

‘Quigley’ Character All About The Rifle

A Colt revolver? But what about the rifle?

#GOTD – Shiloh Sharps No. 3 Quigley Rifle. This gun was one of three used in the movie, "Quigley Down Under" and was donated to the NRA Foundation. It is on display at the our Hollywood Guns Gallery. Caliber:.45-110. Circa: 1990. #nramuseums #history pic.twitter.com/uqzY1LmknH — NRA Museums (@NRA_museums) July 16, 2019

Sure, fans of “Quigley Down Under” remembered the movie character with his custom 13.5-pound, single-shot 1874 Sharps Rifle, and its 34-inch barrel.

Montana-based Shiloh Rifle Manufacturing Company made the rifle replica. Twenty years ago, the former NRA board member and spokesman Selleck gave the rifle and six other firearms to the organization for an exhibit. The Fairfax, Va.-based National Firearms Museum had them for the NRA exhibit “Real Guns of Reel Heroes” back then.

The actor stepped down from the group’s board in 2018, citing his work schedule. During that year, Selleck sold 17 “collectible firearms” to the NRA for $476,000. According to The Wall Street Journal, the pre-approved drew criticism from NRA’s board members. Several of Selleck’s guns have a home in the NRA museum.

Could Selleck’s ‘Blue Bloods’ Character Get Remarried?

The 77-year-old actor kind of left the door open for a romantic interest on the show in one of his answers to Parade magazine last year. Country Living magazine picked up on the character’s romantic life.

The “Quigley Down Under” actor, who plays commissioner and family patriarch Frank Reagan, said his character still wears his wedding ring. The character’s wife died years earlier.

Reagan, he said, is “wrapped himself into his work,” and that show writers have never explored the character’s love life for a story.

Selleck said it was all about logistics. He said one show wouldn’t be enough and that Reagan is “attracted to women all the time.” He also admitted he “didn’t know how you’d do a date in one episode.”

Another issue would be finding the right actress. Selleck said show producers would have to hire someone “willing to, No. 1, make a leap of faith” without a script and “have a significant arc.”