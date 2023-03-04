Rachael Ray’s Daytime Talk Show Is Coming to An End After 17 Seasons

More than 15 years after its debut, the Rachael Ray Show is officially coming to an end. The show has 17 seasons and more than 2,000 episodes.

In a statement to E! News, Ray confirmed that she’s moving on from the daytime talk show. “In my more than 20 plus years in television, I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television with Rachael. However, I’ve made ether decision that it’s time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career. That is why I am looking forward to putting all my energies into my recently announced production arm, Free Food Studios.”

Rachael Ray went on to thank the daytime show’s partners, crew, and affiliates.

E! News reported that the Rachael Ray Show first premiered in September 2006 after Ray hosted Food Network’s 30 Minute Meals. Ray explained her passion for evolving from the talk show format production and syndication model to a platform “unencumbered” by the traditional rules of distribution. “I am truly excited to be able to introduce and develop new and upcoming epicurean talent on all platforms.”

Prior to Ray announcing the news, Deadline reported that the soon-to-be former talk show host had launched her own production studio called Free Food Studios. The studio will notably be focused on “in the kitchen” content made by Ray. It will also serve as a platform for “the introduction and development of new and upcoming epicurean talent.”

The Rachael Ray Show’s final episodes will come out later this year.

Rachael Ray Shares More Details About Free Food Studios

Meanwhile, Rachael Ray spoke about creating Free Food Studios and what the goals are for her new project.

“I’m beyond proud to launch Free Food Studios with my longtime collaborator and friend Brian Flanagan and his team at Intentional Content,” Ray explained. “I’ve always wanted to create a library of original content in the food space and it excites me to have the opportunity to mentor and introduce a new class of culinary talent through this platform.”

Ray further explained that she has created 30 episodes of 30-minute instructional cookie videos with Free Food Studios. Flanagan also said that there are huge opportunities in content library ownership for those who can “quickly and efficiently” scale with high volume.

“In the food genre, there is no better person to build a library of original programming with than our partner Rachael Ray,” Flanagan continued. “Building on our long-time producing partnership with Rachael, this new studio will allow us all to create and produce high-quality food content the way we want and the way we know how.”

Free Food Studios will also focus on developing and creating long and short form content across various platforms.