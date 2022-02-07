‘Rambo 3’ Almost Featured an Alternate Ending: Here’s Why It Didn’t Happen

By 1988, Sylvester Stallone was arguably the biggest action star in the world, but that doesn’t mean all of his films hit the mark. He was riding the waves of successful characters like John Rambo into less-interesting, but still-profitable sequels.

By the time the third Rambo film hit theaters, much of the magic that made First Blood (1982) a success disappeared. Loose plot holes and silly action sequences replaced the subtlety and nuance of Rambo’s story as a forgotten soldier home from war. Whenever special effects and nostalgic characters mean more than plot, the film often suffers. Apparently Rambo 3 writers felt that pressure when they whipped up an alternate ending that would not have aged well in the ensuing years.

The third and final (at the time) installment of the franchise follows John Rambo as he heads into Afghanistan. He travels to save his friend and mentor, Colonel Sam Trautman, played by Richard Crenna. The Trautman character went to Afghanistan to aid the Mujahideen rebels in their fight against the Soviet occupation. However, Soviet invaders captured the old colonel. And it’s up to Rambo to save his friend and escape the war-torn country.

In the theatrical release, Rambo saves his friend and takes down the villainous Russian. He also brings a fragile peace to a corner of the war-torn country. The credits of the film also feature a dedication “to the gallant people of Afghanistan.”

Originally, however, an alternate ending existed. It would have seen John Rambo decide to stay and fight alongside the Mujahideen in their struggle against the Soviet Union.

Why the original Rambo 3 ending would have aged poorly

Stallone, who co-wrote the film, tried to make an artistic correlation to the Vietnam War with his provocative storyline. He even wrote Rambo joining forces with the Afghans as a freedom fighter.

True, Russia probably had no business fighting the Mujahideen rebels, and the folly is remembered as a massive mistake for the USSR; but good screenwriting requires lots of subtle details to capture authenticity. A bloody, over-the-top action film like Rambo 3 did not earn the necessary depth of storytelling needed to make such a bold comparison.

The film’s inability to carry such a profound message may have saved it a massive embarrassment, though. In the years following the civil conflict, the USSR fell and Afghanistan devolved into a country led by terrorists. Stallone tried to paint them in a very sympathetic light, as if they were the victims of international bullying. But as it turns out, much of Afghanistan was rotting from within; it just wasn’t widely known, yet.

Of course, America would eventually invade Afghanistan in 2001 after the 9/11 terrorism attacks. And had the Rambo character stayed in the war-torn Middle East, fans may remember him as part of the Taliban, instead of the quintessential American action star of the 80s.