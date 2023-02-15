Raquel Welch, Iconic Actress and Model, Dead at 82￼

Raquel Welch, an iconic model and actress who is best known for her work in Fantastic Voyage and One Million Years B.C., has reportedly passed away at the age of 82.

TMZ reports that Welch’s family members revealed she died on Wednesday (February 15th) following a brief illness. They did not disclose what type of illness it was.

The media outlet revealed that while she only had a handful of lines in B.C., she became a sex symbol in Hollywood. This was due to her wardrobe in the film. She was a two-time Golden Globe nominee and scored Best Motion Picture Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role in the 1974 film The Three Musketeers.

Empire Magazine also dubbed Raquel Welch as one of the “100 Sexiest Stars in Film History” in 1995. She was naked #3 in Playboy’s “100 Sexiest Stars of the 20th Century” as well. The actress was married four times and had two children, Tahnee and Damon Welch.

This is a developing story…