Raquel Welch’s Cause of Death Revealed

Nearly two months after Raquel Welch passed away at the age of 83, the actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed.

According to the death certificate, which was obtained by TMZ, the underlying cause of Welch’s death was Alzheimer’s disease. It was then noted that Raquel had not publicly revealed details about her Alzheimer’s battle before her death. The documents revealed that she passed away in her Los Angeles home at approximately 2:25 a.m. on February 15th. Following her funeral, she was cremated.

TMZ also revealed that Raquel Welch has a successful Hollywood career that spanned over 50 years. She was dubbed an “international sex symbol in 1966 for her starring roles in One Million Years B.C. and Fantastic Voyage.

Less than a decade after the films, Welch became a two-time Golden Globe nominee for her 1974 film The Three Musketeers. The film earned her a Best Motion Picture Actress in Musical or Comedy award.

Upon confirming the news about Welch’s passing, her manager, Steve Sauer, issued a statement about her exciting and long-running acting career. “Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances,” Sauer shared in the statement. “The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs. Raquel leaves behind her two children, son Damon Welch and her daughter Tahnee Welch.”

Raquel Welch Once Said She ‘Almost Died’ While Shooting ‘One Million Years B.C.’

PageSix reports that Raquel Welch once revealed how she almost died while shooting her famous 1966 film One Million Years B.C.

“I told [Fox studio head] Dick Zanuck I didn’t think I was going to do it,” Welch explained. “Because it was a dinosaur movie and I didn’t want to be caught dead in a dinosaur movie.”

However, Zanuck was able to convince Raquel to do the film by telling her it would make her a “huge” star. “I said, ‘What? What am I even going to wear? What happened in dinosaur time?” she then recalled. “He said, ‘Don’t worry, they’ll figure something out.’ And they sure did.”

Raquel Welch ended up wearing a “prehistoric” doeskin bikini for the film. The film was shot during severely cold weather conditions, which made Welch develop tonsillitis while on the set. “I had already so much penicillin when I was wearing the fur bikini that I almost died. I had to rush, turn my car around and head right back to the doctor’s office, just run upstairs, jump in the elevator, and all that.”

Welch went on to add that she barely got to the doctor’s office in time to get the medication. “I would have died. It was really rough shoot, man. Really rough. And then I came to London and everybody knew who I was.”