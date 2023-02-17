Ray Liotta to Be Honored With Posthumous Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actor Ray Liotta of Goodfellas fame will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame posthumously on Feb. 24. Variety broke the news on Friday. The ceremony will take place next Friday in Los Angeles. It will be held nearly nine months since Liotta died.

“Ray Liotta’s all-around career made him a triple threat and sadly his passing was devastating to the entertainment world.” Ana Martinez, who is the producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a statement. “The characters he portrayed will always be etched in Hollywood’s film history.”

Liotta died unexpectedly at age 67 in May 2022. He passed away in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

‘Black Bird’ Costar Paul Walter Hauser Calls Out Name of Ray Liotta During Award Ceremony

His upcoming star is only the latest honor for Liotta. He was also nominated for a Critics Choice Award at January’s ceremony. The late actor was up for best supporting actor in a limited series, anthology series or TV movie for his role in Black Bird.

Black Bird costar Paul Walter Hauser went on to win the award. While giving his acceptance speech, he shouted out Liotta. “Ray Li-freaking-otta,” Hauser, 36, said while repeating the actor’s name once more to cheers from the audience. “Get up! C’mon! Ray Liotta. Ray Liotta, baby. Yeah!”

Liotta starred in Black Bird as the father of Taron Egerton’s character, Jimmy Keene. The Apple TV+-limited series follows Keene, a convict who attempts to elicit a confession from suspected killer Larry Hall (Hauser) under the agreement that he’ll be freed if he succeeds.

Karsen Liotta To Accept Honor On Behalf Of Ray Liotta At Walk of Fame Ceremony

Karsen Liotta, Ray Liotta’s daughter, will be accepting the star honor on her father’s behalf, according to a release. Egerton, 33, and Liotta’s Cocaine Bear director Elizabeth Banks will speak during the ceremony.

Banks, 49, recently recalled having a blast with Ray Liotta while making Cocaine Bear, which hits theaters Feb. 24. That’s the same day Liotta receives his star..

“He came to Ireland with the best attitude. He had a great time,” the actress said in a cover story for Variety published last week. “(And) He came for ADR and saw the film, and was like, ‘Oh, my God, the bear looks so good!'”