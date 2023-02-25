Ray Liotta’s Daughter Gives Moving Speech at Late Actor’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Late actor Ray Liotta was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 24, and his daughter Karsen was on hand to accept the award with a heartfelt speech.

“I’m so touched to be accepting this honor on behalf of my dad,” she said at the LA ceremony. “I couldn’t be more proud of him.”

“He was a one-of-a-kind actor and the best friend, brother, and father anyone could have asked for. I lucked out with you,” she continued. “If you have a Ray in your life, you’re lucky. I love you so much. Thank you for your work and the imprint you left on me and all of those who love you. Everyone deserves a Ray in their life.”

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

The Goodfellas actor was honored for creating characters that “will always be etched in Hollywood’s film industry” throughout his nearly 35 years on screen, according to a statement by Ana Martinez, the producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, per PEOPLE.

‘Cocaine Bear’ Director Elizabeth Banks Also Spoke During Ray Liotta’s Honoring

Ray Liotta died in his sleep on May 26, 2022, while in the Dominican Republic with his fiance, Jacy Nittolo. At the time, he was filming Dangerous Waters. There is currently no known cause of death. He was 67 years old.

Aside from his mobster classic, Liotta was known for movies like Field of Dreams and Cop Land. He also guest starred in several hit series such as ER, which he earned a Primetime Emmy for in 2005.

One of his last projects, Cocaine Bear, was released the same day as his Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring. The film’s director, Elizabeth Banks, also spoke at the ceremony,

“I always admired his acting,” she said. “But I genuinely enjoyed him as a human. Although he’s known for playing tough guys, I found him to be charming and a little mischievous, which made him charming as an actor and as a man, and truly perfect for Cocaine Bear.“

“When any actor of Ray’s caliber puts trust in you as a director, it’s a gift. But Ray gave me so much more,” Banks continued. “Ray’s respect for me as a director, as his boss on set, meant everything to me because if you can direct Henry Hill, you can do f––– anything in this town.”

Ray Liotta has three more movies that will release in the coming months, Fools Paradise, April 29, 1992, and Fools Paradise.