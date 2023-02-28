Reelz Network, Alongside Hit Show ‘On Patrol: Live,’ Headed To Peacock

Independent cable news and infotainment channel Reelz, known especially for live policing series On Patrol: Live, just landed a big distribution deal.

Starting March 1, Peacock Premium (NBC) and Premium Plus subscribers can access Reelz’ linear feed on-demand. This means subscribers can watch the channel as if they were watching a cable channel. Some library catalogues from certain Reelz shows will also be available, including next-day episodes of On Patrol.

Other Reelz shows coming to Peacock include “On Patrol: First Shift,” “Jail,” “Cops,” “Autopsy: The Last Hours of…” and others. On Patrol: Live currently airs live on Reelz every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to midnight ET — all day basically. It’s the lynchpin program of the network, and now Peacock streamers can watch the action live, as well.

The show is a spin-off of “Live PD,” which ran on A&E but faced cancellation during the anti-police riots of 2020. Of course, the show really owes its success to COPS, the multi-decade police show that aired on many different networks in syndication.

Producers Big Fish Entertainment reworked “Live PD” and took it to Reelz, where it premiered in July 2022. Earlier this month, Reelz ordered 90 new episodes of On Patrol: Live, guaranteeing new content through at least January 2024.

On Patrol: Live helped bump Reelz’ primetime audience 107 percent

The Dan Abrams-hosted show has helped Reelz more than double their primetime viewership in recent months. And because the show runs for such large blocks on the weekends, it’s become the type of show that viewers can leave on in the background of their days, returning to it sparingly whenever something interesting happens.

Owned by Hubbard Media Group and based in Albuquerque, Reelz is currently available in more than 40 million homes, including via DirecTV, Dish, Verizon FiOS, AT&T U-verse, and cable systems including Xfinity, Spectrum, Optimum and Mediacom. It’s also found on streaming services including Philo, Freecast, DIRECTV Stream, and Dish Sling.

The channel did run into some legal challenges, however, when they retooled the series. Last fall, A&E sued Reelz for copyright infringement. Ironically, NBC Universal actually owned A&E once upon a time, but divested its stake in 2012. Now, the live action police drama will bolster NBC’s focus on true crime, law-driven entertainment, and related docu-series.

NBC’s strategic acquisition of Reelz’ linear feed comes just mere months after a similar deal struck with the Hallmark Channel. Peacock also added Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama as part of a linear plus SVOD deal for that network.

Peacock also owns the exclusive streaming rights to WWE wrestling, which will override Reelz’ linear feed of Major League Wrestling on Tuesday nights. Otherwise, any programming that Reelz offers will be available to Peacock streamers.