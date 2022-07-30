Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Inspired Her Highly-Anticipated Sequel in the Works

Reese Witherspoon wants to give a shoutout to Tom Cruise’s soaring flick, Top Gun: Maverick. According to the veteran actress, the actor’s role in the blockbuster film inspired her to return to the silver screen for her highly anticipated sequel, Legally Blonde 3.

In a recent interview, the 46-year-old star shared how the upcoming third installment of the Legally Blonde franchise got inspiration from the high-flying sequel to the 1986 classic.

“I’m still hoping that Legally Blonde 3 is gonna come together in the right way,” the Elle Woods actress revealed in the interview.

She continued: “It’s just like Top Gun. They waited a long time to make another version of that movie, and I loved the nostalgia piece they incorporated in it. So definitely that gave us a lot of inspiration about what we would want to do with Elle Woods and make sure that we had all those same touchstones that mattered to people (back) then.”

She added: “I feel like these characters are my friends, so I safeguard them. I would never make the subpar, mediocre version of their story.”

In 2018, fans of the cult classic were thrilled when Reese Witherspoon announced that Elle Woods and her adorable chihuahua pup were returning to the screen. Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, who was also behind “Parks and Recreation” and “Brooklyn-Nine Nine,” wrote the script for the upcoming threequel.

Like Top Gun, the film had some developmental delays due to COVID-19. While it had an initial release date of 2020, it was later pushed back and is now set to premiere in 2023.

Reese Witherspoon’s new series similar to ‘Big Little Lies’

Witherspoon is also gearing up for the debut of her latest TV drama, “Surface.” The show premieres on Friday on Apple TV+.

“It reminded me of ‘Big Little Lies,'” Witherspoon said about the show. “It’s this very affluent community, but there’s this mystery lying underneath it all. It’s unsettling, and as an audience member, you don’t know who to trust. At the end of every episode, there’s a moment where you’re like, ‘Oh, my God, that is completely not what I expected.'”

Witherspoon acts as the executive producer, and it stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Stephan James, and Ari Graynor.

In addition, this marks Witherspoon and Mbatha-Raw’s third time working together. They appeared onscreen with one another in 2018’s A Wrinkle in Time and AppleTV+’s “The Morning Show.”

“It was an interesting place to start, to feel like I was building Sophie as the audience was experiencing her too,” Mbatha-Raw said about her role.

“One of the essential questions of the show that I found fascinating was, ‘Is it generous to protect people from the murky things about their history, or is it actually a selfish act?’ There was lots to chew on.”

Additionally, “Surface” will be the first time Mbatha-Raw, has produced a show. She also credits Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine, for the chance.

Witherspoon “certainly walks the talk, in terms of empowering women,” Mbatha-Raw said about the veteran actress. “I’ve been working for a bit now and have picked up so much along the way, so this was really a chance to develop my voice.”