Regina King’s Son Ian Alexander Jr. Dies by Suicide at 26

On Friday night, actress Regina King shared a statement announcing the recent death of her only child, Ian Alexander Jr. The Hollywood star revealed that her 26-year-old son took his own life, which she confirmed to PEOPLE.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” Regina King wrote in her statement, according to PEOPLE. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

Ian is the child of King and her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr. The couple separated after nine years of marriage in 2007. King admits to struggling as a single parent around that time even though she had a thriving acting career. However, she found strength in her unconditional love for Ian Jr. The pair mother and son were so close that they even got matching tattoos. Each got the words “unconditional love” tattooed in Aramaic.

“You don’t know what unconditional love is. You may say you do, but if you don’t have a child, you don’t know what that is,” King said about her son. “When you experience it, it’s the most fulfilling [thing] ever.”

On Wednesday, Regina King’s son celebrated his 26th birthday. For work, Ian followed his father into the music industry where he performed as a deejay. He could also be seen walking the red carpets with his mother at Hollywood events. In 2019, Ian accompanied King to the Golden Globes where he called her a “super mom.”

“She’s just a super mom,” Ian said to E! News. “She doesn’t really let bad work days or anything come back and ruin the time that we have. It’s really awesome to have a mother who I can enjoy spending time with.”

During the same event, King shared that Ian made her “happier than anything in the whole world.”

Regina King’s Son Shares Heartfelt Birthday Message For His Mother’s 50th

As mentioned, Ian just celebrated his birthday this week on Jan. 19. In addition, Regina King celebrated her own birthday a few days prior on Jan. 15. Last year, her son shared a heartfelt birthday message for his mom on her milestone 50th born day.

“Happy birthday to my co, so extremely proud of you and inspired by your love, artistry, and gangsta! To be able to watch you take this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is something i will forever be grateful for. But to have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for,” Ian wrote last year on Instagram. “To be all that you are while always having the time to be there, love and support me unconditionally is truly remarkable. The whole marvel universe ain’t got s— on you, you’re the real superhero! Love you mom! This day and everyday YO DAY!!”

Since the announcement of Ian’s suicide, fans have flocked to the post this morning sending condolences and prayers to his family. There isn’t many details yet on Ian’s death, but his family and friends are obviously devastated as they mourn the 26-year-old’s recent passing.