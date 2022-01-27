‘Reservoir Dogs’ Star Michael Madsen Shares Final Text From Son Before His Death

Reservoir Dogs actor Michael Madsen revealed the final message he received from his son Hudson before his tragic suicide.

“I am in shock as my son, whom I just spoke with a few days ago, said he was happy — my last text from him was ‘I love you dad,’” Madsen said in a statement on his son’s passing.

“It’s so tragic and sad. I’m just trying to make sense of everything and understand what happened,” Madsen continued. “He had typical life challenges that people have with finances, but he wanted a family. He was looking towards his future, so it’s mind-blowing. I just can’t grasp what happened.”

Hudson was 26 at the time of his passing. He was a US Army Sergeant, and he is survived by his father, his wife Carlie, and his mother Deanna, as well as brothers Luke and Calvin.

“I can confirm Hudson Lee Madsen, 26, died by a gunshot wound to the head in a suspected suicide on the island of Oahu,” a spokeswoman for the Department of the Medical Examiner in Honolulu said.

“We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson,” the family said in a statement. “His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. We ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time. Thank you.”

Many fans are sending their condolences to the actor during such a difficult time. Michael Madsen has had a career that stretched decades. And he’s appeared in several beloved roles. But he also almost graced viewers’ screens on a weekly presence on Law & Order franchise.

Law & Order Almost Cast the Reservoir Dogs Star

While it is hard to picture anyone other than Chris Noth as Mike Logan, he was not Dick Wolf’s first choice. In fact, Madsen himself was the first pick to play the hotheaded detective.

Only six years past Reservoir Dogs at the time, Madsen was not only a big star, but he was considered to have “great sex appeal.”

Because Logan is known for being good with the ladies, the producers saw the appeal of him in the role. However, it was not meant to be. When brought in to read with potential costar George Dzundza, Madsen didn’t have the right chemistry. By comparison, Noth did.

Noth went on to star on the show for five seasons, which is longer than any original cast member. During his run, he had three partners. Max Greevey, played by Dzundza, lasted one season prior to being killed off. Subsequently, Paul Sorvino stepped in as Phil Cerreta. After 31 episodes, he was written off. At that point, Jerry Orbach joined the series as the iconic Lennie Briscoe. Often considered the best detective in the Law & Order franchise, Briscoe’s run surpassed that of Logan’s.

It is interesting to consider how different the show would have been with Madsen in the role. After all, he wasn’t chosen because of a lack of chemistry with Dzundza. Even so, not being on Law & Order gave Madsen more time to spend with his family. No doubt, this a fact for which he is especially grateful for now. Fans of the actor send their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.