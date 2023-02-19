Richard Belzer Dead at 78: Dick Wolf, ‘Law & Order’ Colleagues Mourn the Star’s Passing

Richard Belzer, known for playing Detective John Munch in the Law & Order franchise for over a decade, has passed away. In the wake of the news, his colleagues are sharing their tributes and grief on social media.

Only hours after learning about the loss, Law & Order creator Dick Wolf issued a statement to Variety In it, he detailed his immense respect for the actor and shared one of his favorite memories of working with Belzer.

“Richard Belzer’s Detective John Munch is one of television’s iconic characters,” he said. “I first worked with Richard on the Law & Order/Homicide crossover and loved the character so much, I told Tom (Fontana) that I wanted to make him one of the original characters on SVU. The rest is history. Richard brought humor and joy into all our lives, was the consummate professional and we will all miss him very much.”

Belzer appeared in four episodes of the original Law & Order and one episode of the short-lived Law & Order: Trial by Jury before finding a home on SUV.

Mariska Hargitay, who starred alongside Belzer in both Law & Order and SVU, also penned a heartfelt message to her late friend.

“Goodbye my dear, dear friend. I will miss you, your unique lighter, and your singular take on this strange world,” she wrote on Instagram. “I feel blessed to have known you and adored you and worked with you side by side, for so many years.”

“How lucky the angels are to have you,” Hargitay continued. “I can hear them laughing already. I love you so very much, now and forever.”

Richard Belzer Passed Away at His Home in Southwest France

Belzer’s longtime friend, writer Bill Scheft, originally broke the news in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. As of yet, neither the actor’s family nor his representatives have not shared any information.

According to Scheft, the actor died early Sunday morning (Feb. 19) at his home in Bozouls, a city in southwest France.

“He had lots of health issues, and his last words were, ‘F**k you, motherf**ker,’” Scheft shared.

Belzer began his entertainment career as a stand-up and improv comedian and notably made appearances on Saturday Night Live in the 1970s. It wasn’t until 1993 that he made a move to primetime television when he landed a regular role on Homicide: Life on the Street.

Richard Belzer retired from television in 2016. He is survived by his wife, actress Harlee McBride.