Richard Belzer, ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star, Dead at 78

Richard Belzer, who is best known for his role on Law & Order: SVU and Homicide: Life on the Street, has reportedly passed away at the age of 78.

PopCulture reports that while his representatives and family have not issued a statement about his passing, others have confirmed that Belzer died. Comedian Laraine Newman was notably the first to break the news on Twitter.

“I’m so sad to hear of Richard Belzer’s passing,” Newman tweeted. “I loved this guy so much. He was one of my first friends when I got to New York to do SNL. We used to go out to dinner every week at Sheepshead Bay for lobster. One of the funniest people ever. A master at crowd work. RIP dearest.”

I'm so sad to hear of Richard Belzer's passing. I loved this guy so much. He was one of my first friends when I got to New York to do SNL. We used to go out to dinner every week at Sheepshead Bay for lobster. One of the funniest people ever. A master at crowd work. RIP dearest. pic.twitter.com/u23co0JPA2 — Laraine Newman (@larainenewman) February 19, 2023

Julie Martin, a producer for SVU and writer on Homicide: Life on the Street, also tweeted about Belzer. “Missing Richard Belzer today. Working with him on Homicide to SVU has been a hilarious, surprising, and always joyful experience. I’m sure he’s giving ’em all a lot of laughs upstairs.”

Richard Belzer was born in August 1944 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. During the start of his acting career, Belzer performed stand-up and improv comedy. Although he wasn’t a main cast member of Saturday Night Life, he made three guest appearances on the show in the late ‘70s. He was also a warm-up comedian for the live crowd.

Belzer appeared on Law & Order: SVU for 325 episodes from 1999 to 2016. The actor also made an appearance as his famous Detective John Munch in Law & Order, Homicide, The Beat, The X-Files, Arrested Development, The Wire, and 30 Rock. Following his departure from SVU, Belzer retired from acting.

Richard Belzer Opened Up About How He Got the Job As Detective Munch

During a 2020 interview with Pop Goes The Culture, Richard Belzer recalled getting the role of Detective John Munch on Homicide: Life on the Street. He admitted that he didn’t actually audition for the part.

“Barry Levinson heard me on ‘The Howard Stern Show’ and then brought me in to read for the character… It was kind of magical,” Belzer explained. Although he finished his run as a main cast member on SVU in 2016, Richard made occasional guest appearances as an investigator for the district attorney.

Along he’s known for his acting and comedian career, Belzer revealed that he served in the military for a short time before heading to New York City. While speaking to AARP in 2010, Richard said that he was in the army for seven to eight months before he was “​​discharged under honorable conditions for being too funny to carry a gun.”