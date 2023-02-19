Richard Gere Reportedly Rushed to Hospital While on Vacation in Mexico

This week, Richard Gere was reportedly hospitalized with pneumonia while celebrating his wife Alejandra Silva’s 40th birthday in Mexico. The couple had been traveling as a family for the special occasion. According to TMZ, the celebrity was diagnosed with a lung infection after seeking treatment at a medical facility close to their holiday residence in Nuevo Vallarta.

Prior to his voyage, Gere had reportedly been battling a cough for some time, and it only worsened when he arrived at the destination. His condition was so bad that medical help was sought out.

The Pretty Woman star is said to have stayed at a medical facility for one night, where he underwent treatment for his ailment. Fortunately, Gere has now been released from the hospital. Reports suggest that his wellness is on an upward trajectory. In order to ensure that he could recuperate from his infection without having to stay in the hospital, it is said that he was prescribed antibiotics for his treatment.

In 2018, Silva and Gere tied the knot at his sprawling ranch located in upstate New York. The Spanish publicist was a close family friend of Gere’s for many years prior. Since then, the couple has been blessed with two boys. Alexander is four years of age, and a second son who is two years old but his name has yet to be revealed.

Reportedly, Richard Gere’s entire family fell ill while in Mexico

Recently, Silva and her Gere took their two kids on a holiday to Mexico. However, unfortunately, all four of them encountered illness during the vacation. “Thank you all for the birthday wishes,” Silva wrote on Instagram with a snapshot of the beach. “After almost 3 weeks of everyone being sick in our family today finally I feel much better! Thank you for all the love [heart] I give it all back to you!”

Silva also shared an image implying Gere was already on the mend. On Saturday, Alejandra posted an Instagram story of Richard Gere donning a mask while enjoying the great weather.

Before his romance with Silva, Gere had been married to two prominent figures in the 90s. He was linked to supermodel Cindy Crawford and Bond girl Carey Lowell. Gere and Lowell’s union lasted from 2002 to 2016. They had a son named Homer (after Gere’s beloved father) who recently turned 23. When Gere and Silva began their relationship back in 2015, both were dissolving their former marriages.

On a momentous day in November, Silva and her family joyfully celebrated as she officially joined the ranks of American citizens. She took to Instagram with pictures of her taking the oath alongside pictures of her happily posing next to an American flag along with her Gere.