Richard Gere Spends Time With Family on Farm Following Mexico Hospitalization in New Photos

Nearly a month after he was rushed to a Mexican hospital while on vacation with pneumonia, Richard Gere is enjoying some quiet family time in the outdoors.

In her latest Instagram post, Richard Gere’s wife, Alejandra, posted a series of photographs of the family at a farm. Alejandra was helping her and Gere’s 4-year-old son Alexander with milking a cow. “In these times, especially if you live in the city, it is so difficult to be able to enjoy the basic pleasures that nature offers us,” she wrote. “For me, the ones I value the most and those I want to instill in my family. Back to basics.”

Alejandra dedicated the post to Richard Gere’s late father, Homer, who passed away on March 1st. The actor’s significant other posted Homer’s obituary, which included details about what he did during his more than 100 years alive. “A successful insurance agent until his retirement at the age of 65, Gere was known in the community as a gifted entrepreneur and was awarded for his work as a volunteer for North Area Meals on Wheels.”

Homer was married to Doris Gere. They raised five children, including Richard, during their 70-year-long marriage.

After the news broke about Richard Gere being rushed to a hospital in Mexico, the actor’s wife revealed more details about the trip. She also shared what led up to the overnight hospital stay.

“Our youngest James and Richard got Pneumonia and Alexander and I sinusitis and ear infections,” she explained. Gere’s wife further pointed out that he is feeling much better after getting treated. “We are all feeling much better, ‘almost’ back to normal.”

While he was diagnosed with a lung infection in Mexico, Richard Gere began to experience symptoms prior to the trip. It was revealed that he had a cough for some time. It because worse while traveling and arriving in Puerto Vallarta. After receiving treatment at the hospital, he was given antibiotics and he continued on the trip.

Just before the Mexico trip, Richard Gere had been promoting his new romantic comedy film Maybe I Do. He starred in the film with Julia Robert’s niece, Emma, as well as Diane Keaton, William H. Macy, and Susan Sarandon.

According to IMDb, Maybe I do follow Michelle and Allen, who are in a relationship. The couple decides to invite their parents to finally meet about marriage. However, they soon realize that their parents already knew each other and have a difference of opinion when it comes to marriage.