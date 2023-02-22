Richard Gere’s Wife Gives New Health Update Following Actor’s Hospitalization in Mexico

Days after her husband was rushed to a hospital while on vacation in Mexico, Richard Gere’s wife Alejandra Silva has shared an update about the actor’s condition.

In her latest Instagram post, Silva shared more details about Gere’s condition. “Richard is feeling much better,” she stated. “We are all feeling much better, ‘almost’ back to normal.”

Silva also stated when she, Richard Gere, and others came to Mexico to continue their conservation project south of Puerto Vallarta, they were not feeling well. “ Our youngest James and Richard got Pneumonia and Alexander and I sinusitis and ear infections,” she explained. “Now we are all well and almost fully recovered.”

Alejandra went on to thank everyone for their kind and supportive words. “Richard wanted me to post this second photo to show you that he is feeling much better.”

Richard Gere was notably diagnosed with a lung infection while in Mexico. Prior to the trip, it was reported that Gere had been battling a cough for some time. However, it became worse when he arrived in Puerto Vallarta. He ended up staying one night at a nearby hospital, where he underwent some treatment. The actor has been released from the hospital and was prescribed antibiotics.

Gere and Silva have been married since 2018. They had their first son, Alexander, not long after. Nine months later, the couple announced their second child. He’s also the father of Homer James Jigme, whom he shares with his ex-wife Carey Lowell. Silva also has a son, Albert, from her previous marriage.

Julia Roberts’ Niece Says Working With Richard Gere Was a ‘Full-Circle’ Moment For Her

Last month, Emma Roberts spoke to Page Six about working with her aunt Julia Roberts’ two-time co-star Richard Gere in Maybe I Do.

“I loved him in Runaway Bride and Pretty Woman,” she stated. “Obviously he worked with my aunt, so to get work with him felt like full circle. It’s not something we talked about, but I was so excited to work with him because Runaway Bride is one of my favorite movies that they did.”

Along with working with Richard Gere, Emma also stated that she was excited work with her aunt’s Stepmom co-star Susan Sarandon. “Stepmom is an iconic movie that they worked together on. So it was really fun to get to work with people that I’ve seen in some of my favorite movies.”

Meanwhile, Gere praised Emma and told PEOPLE she had one of the most difficult roles in the film. “Obviously I loved working with her aunt, but she’s her own person,” he shared. “She has her own career and does things her own way.”