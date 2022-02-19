Riley Keough Looks Like a Spitting Image of Elvis Presley in Throwback Photos

In a series of throwback snapshots, Riley Keough is looking like a spitting image of her grandfather and music legend Elvis Presley.

Earlier this week, Hollywood Life published a series of images that feature Riley Keough alongside her family. This includes some snapshots of her late grandfather. Keough is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, who is the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. The couple met in the late 1950s and married in 1967. They eventually divorced in 1973.

Last summer, Riley Keough spoke about her grandfather and mentioned if she was anything like him in regards to singing. “My voice is not like Elvis. But I’ll tell you what, I just recently learned that I do have kind of a country voice. Ir realized that the other in the studio. I have a weird voice… but it’s fun and I love it and I am always interested in trying things. I have a weird thing where I don’t care if I fail at things. And that has been really helpful in this process.”

When asked if she puts on any of her famous grandfather’s music, Riley Keough admits she actually doesn’t. “If it’s on, I’ll listen to it. There’s definitely emotions around it. There was definitely a lot of grief around ti growing up. Especially seeing my mom and my grandma. There was a sad thing, tragic kind of thing… so there was definitely that relationship to it.”

Riley Keough to Star in Upcoming Amazon Series ‘The Terminal List’

On Thursday (February 17th), Amazon announced that its new original series The Terminal List will premiere on July 1st. This upcoming series will star Riley Keough, along with Chris Pratt, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanna Tripplehorn, and Constance Wu. It is also executive produced by Pratt, Antonine Fuqua, and David DiGilio.

According to a press release from Amazon, The Terminal List is based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr. The story follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of the Navy SEALs is ambushed during a covert mission. Somehow, Reece is about to return home to his family. But he has conflicting memories about the events that occurred. The show’s description reads, “However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves.”

Deadline previously reported that Riley Keough will play Lauren Reece, who is the wife of Pratt’s character. She is notably an elite triathlete and a “warrior” in her own right. Lauren notably helps James get through his return home through “honesty, mental toughness, and undying love.”

Along with The Terminal List, Riley Keough will also star in Daisy Jones and the Six mini-series. The series notably follows the ride of Daisy Jones and the Six rock band through the 1970s Los Angeles music scene on their quest for “worldwide icon status.” Keough will star alongside Sebastian Chacon and Sam Claflin in this series.