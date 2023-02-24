Riley Keough Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Lisa Marie’s Death

Riley Keough made a red carpet appearance this week to promote her new Amazon Prime original. The event marks her first since her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, suddenly died last month.

Keough and her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, were on hand for the Daisy Jones & The Six premiere this Thursday (Feb. 23) in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old actress and singer smiled for the cameras while wearing a plunging black satin gown.

In the series, Keough plays the title character, Daisy, a fictional rock singer who brings together a group that rises to fame and ultimately spirals due to the celebrity lifestyle. Daisy Jones & The Six is based on Taylor Reid Jenkin’s best-selling novel by the same name that is loosely based on Fleetwood Mac.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

The series debuts on March 3 and also stars Suki Waterhouse, Sam Claflin, and Camila Morrone.

While speaking to ET, Keough admitted that the series was one of her most challenging projects yet. While she has music in her DNA thanks to her rock legend grandfather, Elvis Presley, and her songstress mother, she and most of her co-stars didn’t have a lot of singing experience prior to filming. So they all had to learn the craft quickly, and she was shocked when everything eventually came to fruition.

“It’s pretty amazing,” she gushed to the publication’s Nischelle Turner. “I think we really came from not being able to play anything on a guitar or sing really, to having a full record going out, which is like it’s crazy to us I think. We had months of jam sessions, so we had months of rehearsals, so we were basically in band practice for, I don’t know, a year.”

Riley Keough Made Her Last Major Public Appearance at Lisa Marie’s Public Memorial

Until her walk, Riley Keough had largely stayed out of the limelight since attending Lisa Marie’s public memorial on January 22.

Lisa Marie Presley died on January 12 following two cardiac arrests. She was 54 years old.

According to Page Six, Lisa Marie suffered the first episode at her home in Calabasas, California, and her ex-husband, Daniel Keough, Riley’s father, kept her alive with CPR while paramedics responded.

However, when the former singer arrived at the hospital, doctors determined she was brain dead, and her family made the decision to sign a DNR. Lisa Marie passed after suffering her second cardiac arrest.