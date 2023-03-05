Riley Keough’s ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Becomes First Fictional Band to Top Major Chart

Less than a week after its Amazon Prime debut, Riley’s Keough’s Daisy Jones. & The Six series became the first fictional band to top a major chart.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Daisy Jones & The Six topped the iTunes Charts with the release of their album Aurora. The group hit No. 1 on the charts on Thursday (March 2nd). Sharing her excitement about the big news, Reese Witherspoon, who is an executive producer of the series, declared on Twitter, “WOW!! Look what YOU did??!”

WOW!! Look what YOU did??! ❤️



If you want to know ALL the lyrics, stream Aurora HERE: https://t.co/OjQ5mmJTEU https://t.co/8E88T9dCD8 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) March 2, 2023

Fellow Daisy Jones & The Six executive producer Will Graham congratulated the cast as well as Blake Mills, who helped write and produce the fictional band’s 11-track album. Collaborators for the album include Phoebe Bridgers, Marcus Mumford, and Jackson Browne.

Daisy Jones & The Six is an adaptation of the 2019 novel of the same by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Also starring in the series with Riley Keough are Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, and Camilla Morrone. Daisy Jones & the Six episodes 1-3 are streaming now on Prime Video. New episodes will also drop on Fridays.

Riley Keough and The Rest of the ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Cast Had to Perform in Front of Prime Video Execs Before Filming the Series

Speaking about the series, Claflin spoke about how the cast had to attend a rock camp to learn their instruments. They then performed in front of 100 Prime Video executives prior to filming.

“It was a strange experience,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “It was the first time we were all in costume together, and we were on a stage. And at the last minute, they were like, ‘Oh, can you also introduce each song and do some banter between each number?’”

Riley Keough then said that the concert helped the castmates grow into a band. “We got to a place where we were like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe we can get through the whole set and not mess anything up,’” Keough explained. “There was a moment in the beginning where we were thinking we were going to have to fake a lot of these things. The fact that we were able to do it for real — we impressed ourselves.”

In a separate interview with Variety, Keough spoke about how she knew she was destined to play Daisy. “I just knew I was gonna be Daisy,” she said. “It was very weird.”

However, she was nervous about the role at first. “I was really like, I don’t know if I can do it. I think there were discussions early on of like, ‘Can they sing it? What do we do if they can’t?’”

Meanwhile, Claflin disclosed that there were discussions about having vocal doubles sing on the tracks. “I remember having that conversation. Like, ‘We’ll get someone else and maybe have a stunt vocalist,’ is what they said,” Claflin continued. “I was like, what does that mean? That was the kick in the ass I needed.”

Keough went on to add, “I was like, f— that!”