Riley Keough’s ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Could Return for Second Season

Weeks after the finale of Daisy Jones & the Six aired, the showrunner of the Riley Keough-led series, Scot Neustadter. teased its potential return.

During Deadline’s Contender Television panel this week, Neustadter and Riley Keough as well as castmates Sam Claflin and Camilla Morrone, discussed the show’s potential return, despite the miniseries being based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s book.

“What’s cool is that the show does have an ending that hopefully is satisfying,” Neustadter explained. “We answered all the questions that we raised, but I do think on the way outage door we asked a few new questions. That’s always my favorite kind of ending.”

Neustadter then said there is an opportunity to keep telling the story. “Obviously we’d want to talk with Taylor,” the showrunner continued. He then teased Claflin about reading the scripts if Prime Video ends up ordering a second season for the show.

Meanwhile, Claflin spoke about how he didn’t realize how much music the band would be required to play for the show.

“When I first read the script, I looked over all of the moments that it said that we’re performing on stage and Billy was carrying a guitar,” Claflin explained. “I kind of came in going ‘I can’t wait to do some acting.’”

Claflin admitted there was quite a lot of music involved in this story about the band. “It was very, very difficult,” he said about his role. “I’m not gonna lie, I have never picked a guitar up before.”

Riley Keough then chimed in and had some thoughts about the subject. “Unlike Sam, I read the script, so I knew how much music there was. We had to work really hard at the music stuff. There were many days where we were doing hours and hours of guitar and piano and voice lessons.”

However, Keough also admitted the music wasn’t something that came really naturally for her and Sam a the beginning. “We had to put in more work than I’ve ever put in to learn a skill for a job before. It was very, very difficult. I’m not gonna lie, I have never picked a guitar up before.”

Keough recently spoke to Collider about her Daisy Jones & the Six role and why she quickly considered the role. “I was all in, from the beginning,” she declared. “I just had an instinct about it. It was just something I wanted to do.”

Riley went on to describe the role as being challenging for her as well. “I wanted to learn, just to test myself and see if I could sing and play guitar, and all these things that felt so foreign to me, honestly.”