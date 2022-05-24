Rita Moreno Cast in ‘Fast X’ as Vin Diesel’s Grandmother

Rita Moreno, who is best known for her roles in “Singin’ in the Rain” and “Westside Story,” has reportedly been cast in “Fast X” as the grandmother of Vin Diesel’s long-time “Fast & Furious” character, Dominic Toretto.

While into the sixth week of filming “Fast X,” Rita Moreno made an appearance on Vin Diesel’s latest Instagram video. “It’s been my dream forever to work with Rita Moreno,” Diesel declared. “And the fact that she’s here playing my grandmother makes my soul smile. I’m so blessed.”

Rita Moreno also spoke about her new “Fast X” role. “You know what, I think I was getting… I think my old age was waiting for you to invite me. Isn’t that nice? And I’m here. And the answer is yes, I’ll do it.”

Rita Moreno joins the “Fast X” cast just a few weeks after Louis Leterrier replaced Justin Lin as the film’s new director. Last week, Diesel shared a snapshot of him and Brie Larson on the “Fast X” set. “There are some people you will meet in life … That will change you, change your family… change the world, FOREVER,” Diesel declared in the snap’s caption.

Vin Diesel is Planning to End the ‘Fast & Furious’ Saga After Two More Films

According to the Associated Press in June 2021, Vin Diesel announced he was planning to end the “Fast & Furious “ saga after two more films. He revealed at the time that Universal Pictures is wanting to end the saga in two parts. “Every story deserves its own ending,” Diesel explained. However, although the saga will be ending, the actor said that the “Fast and Furious” cinematic universe will continue.

Vin Diesel further admitted that he shed some tears while telling his daughter how the “Fast & Furious” saga will end. “I know people are going to feel like it doesn’t have to end, but I think all good things should. There are reasons for a finale. I think this franchise has deserved it.”

Justin Lin, who has directed five “Fast & Furious” films also said that he and Diesel got together to discuss how the saga will end. “We got together and Vin says, ‘I think we should think about closing up the saga now. Nine is kind of the first film of the final chapter. We’re kind of reconfiguring everything, so that the next two films should wrap up this amazing journey for these characters.”

Diesel went on to add that the “Fast & Furious” franchise has come a long way since the first film in 2001. “This franchise was born from the pavement, from the concrete. The world just championed this underdog to a place where it has already surpassed all of these other franchises But the franchise has a soul, and that soul has to rest.”