‘Road House’: Jake Gyllenhaal Film Adds ‘Mayans M.C.’ and ‘Fast and Furious’ Stars to Cast

Jake Gyllenhaal’s Road House sequel has signed four more actors. The news comes only one day after filming officially began in the Dominican Republic.

Fast & Furious’s Joaquim de Almeida, Never Have I Ever’s Darren Barnet, Blindspotting’s Kevin Carroll, and Mayans M.C.’s JD Pardo are all new cast members in the anticipated Amazon Prime film.

The new actors join the already announced Conor McGregor, Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, and Gbemisola Ikumelo.

Road House will follow a similar plot of the original 1989 film that starred the late Patrick Swayze. In that movie, Swayze plays Dolton, a professional “cooler” who takes a job at a notoriously rough bar in Missouri. While working, he uncovers a dirty businessman’s plan to ruin the bar’s small town for a huge profit.

The sequel will find a retired UFC fighter (Gyllenhaal) taking a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse. And just as Dolton did in the midwest, he’ll discover that something dark is happening in the seemingly perfect tropical paradise.

The Bourne Identity’s Doug Liman is directing the film. Joel Silver will produce. Silver has worked on hits The Matrix, Die Hard, and V for Vendetta. This project is particularly exciting for him because also produced the OG Road House.

“The original Road House has a special place in my heart,” Silver shared in a statement. “And I am so excited to bring this newly imagined version to audiences around the world. Doug and I have each made some big, boisterous action movies. And [we’re] ready to bring everything we have to this one.”

‘Road House’ Sequel Begins Filming in the Dominican Republic

As Oscar-nominee Jake Gyllenhaal shared on Instagram, yesterday (Aug 23) marked day one of filming for the new and old cast and crew.

“I’ve wanted to work with the ridiculously talented Doug Liman for years,” the actor wrote alongside a photo of himself and Liman commemorating the occasion. “Day 1. Roadhouse.”

Once the movie wraps up production, it will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime. The streamer has not announced a release date as of yet.

“Road House is a homerun for us,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said. “Not only is it a nod to fans of the original, but it is also a big, fun, broad audience movie. We are thrilled to collaborate with Joel, Doug, and this great cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, and for them to come together to reimagine the classic MGM film as an action-packed adventure for our global audience.”