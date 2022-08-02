‘Road House’ Reboot: Here’s Who’s in the Cast Alongside Jake Gyllenhaal

Back in 1989, moviegoers witnessed the story of James Dalton, a cool and collective bouncer who finds himself cleaning up a Missouri bar. It doesn’t take long before Dalton realizes that his troubles come from a corrupt businessman. Starring Patrick Swayze and Ben Gazzara, Road House was a box office hit and is now a cult classic. The film continues to be discussed and loved by fans all over the world. And with classic films like Top Gun making waves at the theaters, it appears Amazon Prime Video has found their leading man for their remake of Road House.

While directed by Doug Liman, the remake of Road House will have one familiar face, Joel Silver. In 1989, Silver helped produce the film for MGM. Reprising his role, the producer will make the film under his company called Silver Pictures. But when it comes to the on-screen talent, that role belongs to actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

Although Gyllenhaal will star in Road House, that isn’t much of a surprise as rumors circulated that he was eyeing the role back in 2021. And those rumors became a reality as the production started on Tuesday.

Amazon Studios Excited About Road House Remake

Obviously excited about the future of Road House, Jennifer Salke, the head at Amazon Studios, said, “’Road House’ is a homerun for us. Not only is it a nod to fans of the original, but it is also a big, fun, broad audience movie. We are thrilled to collaborate with Joel, Doug, and this great cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, and for them to come together to reimagine the classic MGM film as an action-packed adventure for our global audience.”

Director Doug Liman shared his own statement, expressing his eagerness to take on the Road House. “I’m thrilled to put my own spin on the beloved ‘Road House’ legacy. And I can’t wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role.”

Original producer Joel Silver added, “The original ‘Road House’ has a special place in my heart and I am so excited to bring this newly imagined version to audiences around the world, Doug and I have each made some big, boisterous action movies and are ready to bring everything we have to this one.”

The Full Cast

Jake Gyllenhaal won’t carry the movie alone as the cast includes:

Billy Magnussen – No Time to Die

Daniela Melchior – The Suicide Squad

Gbemisola Ikumelo – A League of Their Own

Lukas Gage – The White Lotus

Hannah Love Lanier – A Black Lady Sketch Show

Travis Van Winkle – You

B.K. Cannon – Why Women Kill

Arturo Castro – Broad City

Dominique Columbus – Ray Donovan

Beau Knapp – Seven Seconds

As for the film, it will follow a former UFC fighter who decides to take a job as a bouncer in the Florida Keys. But much like the original, it doesn’t take long before he “soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise.”