Rob Lowe Opens Up About How the Industry Has Changed Since His Teenage Years

Rob Lowe recently opened up about how the industry has changed since his teenage years. The actor, known for his work in The Outsiders, St. Elmos Fire, Parks and Recreation, and now 9-1-1: Lone Star, joined the industry at a young age. With his breakout role in The Outsiders in 1983, it’s been decades since he started working in the industry.

In a recent interview with People, Lowe discussed working in Hollywood, how he’s changed, and how much more professional the industry has gotten since his days filming The Outsiders alongside Emilio Estevez, Tom Cruise, and Matt Dillon.

“People talk about how the industry has changed… Warner Brothers would provide beer in the van for 15-year-old Tommy Howell and 17-year-old Rob,” he said. “It was just a different world.”

While that “different world” was fun for a young Rob Lowe, that world also enabled and encouraged drinking at a young age. Ultimately, that spelled a lot of trouble for him.

Rob Lowe Also Opened Up About His Struggles With Alcohol Abuse

During Lowe’s “brat pack” days, he developed an addiction to alcohol. Eventually, after a particularly awful night, he decided enough was enough. That night, after a night of partying, he got home to several missed calls and voice messages from his mother telling him his grandfather had a heart attack. She was begging him to call back, but he was unable to reach her.

“Out of all the things that had gone on in my life, that was the thing where finally I went, ‘This is no way to live.’ I went to rehab 48 hours later,” he said. Now, Lowe is 32 years sober. And he says that he’s “really, really loved every minute of it.”

He soon met his wife, Sheryl on set of the erotic thriller Bad Influence. The two have been married since 1991 and they have two sons together.

Now, Rob Lowe is keeping busy not only with his family life but with 9-1-1: Lone Star. The series, which is a spinoff of 9-1-1, follows a group of first responders in Austin Texas. It’s a huge passion project for him, and it’s done well in the ratings. He’s proud to play a first responder and continues to wow audiences with his portrayal of Firefighter Owen Strand.

Lowe’s life has certainly been a journey, but looking back on it, he’s incredibly grateful.

“From 26 on, I’ve invested in me; my spirituality, my recovery, my marriage, my family. A lot of it has been, excuse me, f—ing hard. And no one has a perfect life… but I’m grateful for all of it,” he said.