rob-lowe-presents-son-john-owen-special-5-year-sobriety-chip

Actor Rob Lowe gifted his lookalike son, John Owen Lowe, a special AA chip, which marked five years of sobriety for John. The Lowes appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show” Thursday to celebrate the milestone.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Barrymore, herself, had to navigate the pitfalls of childhood fame and substance abuse. She discussed her own sobriety during the appearance, revealing that her daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, know that their mommy cannot drink alcohol.

“They support me through my pitfalls,” she said of her girls. “And you guys are an incredible family unit that supports each other through every high and low, everything.”

Rob Lowe has often spoken out in favor of sobriety, noting that he also gave up drugs and alcohol 33 years ago at the height of his teen fame.

“We do [support each other], and to be able to share recovery — you’re in recovery, I’m in recovery — I’ve got 33 years in recovery … Johnny’s [been sober] five years,” the actor said.

The elder Lowe, 59, then pulled out the special five-year ‘birthday’ chip, and presented it to Johnny, 28, in front of cameras.

“In fact, Johnny’s five-year birthday was on Saturday, and Johnny I want to give you your five-year chip,” the “Parks & Recreation” star said.

“I love you. I feel proud of you,” he then added.

Rob Lowe initially chose sobriety in order to stay faithful to his wife, Sheryl

“I’m speechless. I usually have a witty retort. I don’t have one for that. That was very nice of you,” Johnny said to his dad.

Rob pointed out that recovery gains momentum the longer a person can go without alcohol; but the early days are challenging. A surprise call from a legendary rock star actually helped Rob feel better about his decision in the first few weeks of sobriety.

“I was probably sober two or three weeks, maybe, and I got a phone call from [Aerosmith frontman] Steven Tyler, who I did not know,” Rob also revealed in 2014. “He called me and said, ‘I heard you’re in recovery and I just wanted to say, ‘Hey, you’re going to do great.’”

Rob said Tyler’s call helped changed his perspective from loss to gain. Lowe said he thought, “If it’s good enough for Steven Tyler, it’s good enough for me.”

“He’s a big part of who I am today,” he also added.

As for what prompted Lowe to enter recovery in the first place? He said he wanted to clean himself up for his wife, Sheryl Berkoff, whom he couldn’t stay faithful to while intoxicated.

“I had met my now wife, Sheryl, and was attempting my first try at monogamy, which was not really in my nature at the time, and I wasn’t able to do it,” Lowe said in a previous interview. “It made me examine how I was living.”