rob-lowe-reflects-on-becoming-wildly-famous-as-a-high-schooler

It’s not uncommon for even the best actors to reflect a little of themselves within their most memorable characters. And, conversely, it’s also not uncommon for an actor to pick up certain characteristics of a part they played during their career. This, Rob Lowe says, was a big part of his early career as he found fame at a young age back in the 1980s. In fact, the longtime actor spent a good chunk of his career emulating the audience’s favorite parts of one of his most popular characters – Billy Hicks from St. Elmo’s Fire.

“I became so identified with it,” Rob Lowe says of the role he played in the wildly popular 1985 “Brat Pack” blockbuster film.

“The wild, fun, rock and roll, quasi-debauched with the heart of gold [guy],” the actor continues of his St. Elmos Fire character. “That’s my early twenties in a nutshell.”

The popular actor soon realized “becoming” Hicks wasn’t the best option for Lowe, especially so early in his prolific career. However, this tactic did protect young Rob Lowe from the out-of-control fame he would experience almost overnight.

Rob Lowe Knew He Hadn’t Changed; But His Fame Gave Classmates A Different Idea

“I just knew that all the goodwill coming towards me wasn’t really about me,” Rob Lowe explains in a conversation with PEOPLE.

“Because I hadn’t changed,” the movie star continues. Rob Lowe adds that while fame certainly had its high points, it didn’t make his teenage years very easy. In fact, his unprecedented fame as a member of the massively popular group of teenage actors known affectionately as “the brat pack” made life quite complicated for teenage Rob Lowe.

“Look, there’s also part of it that’s super fun,” the teenage heartthrob says of his movie-star fame. And, Rob Lowe adds, this status as a teenage heartthrob changed his status within his Santa Monica California high school almost overnight.

“I was in Santa Monica High School, and I really had to pick who I would invite to the junior prom because I didn’t want to get turned down,” the actor recalls of his pre-fame high school years.

“A year later, people were breaking into my house and stealing my underwear.”

Now, Rob Lowe has surpassed these feelings that came from his early, and swift, rise to fame. Now, the popular actor has a regular gig portraying Owen Strand on the popular Fox first-responder series 9-1-1: Lone Star. Additionally, the fifty-seven-year-old actor fills his time working on two podcasts as well as a one-man show.

“I’ve never been happier, personally or professionally [and] there’s not a day that goes by where I’m not thankful about it all,” Rob Lowe tells PEOPLE. “I have gratitude and profound humility for the gifts that I’ve been given, and worked for, in this world.”