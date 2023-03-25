Rob Lowe Reflects on the 40th Anniversary of ‘The Outsiders’

Released 40 years ago to the day, The Outsiders featured some of Hollywood’s top young talent, directed by one of the industry’s most accomplished names. It’s an underdog story of survival, which serves as a fitting motif for the cast and crew involved. The young actors, enormous names like Rob Lowe, Matt Dillon, Patrick Swayze, and Tom Cruise, were just beginning their long road to superstardom.

The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola, who admitted to feeling deeply depressed leading up to the film, was looking for a new project to reinvigorate his career, as well. Francis Ford Coppola was at a weird spot in his career at the time. He and his company Zoetrope just went bankrupt on the musical One From The Heart, a financial flop of the time that actually holds up decently upon rewatch. According to legend, Coppola received a note from a schoolteacher and her kids urging him to adapt the popular 1967 book by S.E. Hinton, who began writing it when she was just 15 years old. Seeing pages of signatures touched Coppola, and the project grew legs.

What emerged was a teen drama unlike the typical frat-fare of the era. Set in Oklahoma, The Outsiders follows a group of teen boys who don’t fit in, and who are just trying to survive. The time capsule film, which tracks the exploits of the working class “greasers” and their wealthier rivals “The Socs,” helped introduce some of the most popular young actors of the ’80s, including a young Diane Lane.

Many book critics anoint The Outsiders the first YA (young adult) novel of the modern era

“I was surrounded by these guys, who were just goofing around,” Lane said during a 2015 interview, remembering how C. Thomas Howell tried to distract her by making funny faces off-camera during her romantic magic-hour scene with Leif Garrett. “But we pulled it off.”

Rob Lowe echoed the sentiment on the red carpet recently, remembering the film as his first time away from home.

“If you were in a frat your first year of college, the way you bond with those people, that’s the way I feel about the cast,” Lowe remembered fondly. “It was my first time away from home. It was my very first movie. I’ll never forget it. It feels like it was four days ago, not 40 years.”

In the film, a misunderstanding leads to an accidental murder, then hiding out, then an act of heroism, a tragedy, and lastly a path forward. Some of the dialogue doesn’t hold up perfectly, but the performances are sincere, and the cast has since become so famous that you can’t look away upon rewatch. The film eventually ends in glorious tragedy, as one can sense as impending from the start. Teens of the era had no choice but to fall in love; adults had no choice but to remember their youths. And now, 40 years later, those 80s teens have children and grandchildren of their own, and The Outsiders story of perseverance and family still stands the test of time.