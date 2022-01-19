Rob Lowe Speaks on Alcoholism Battle: ‘This Is No Way to Live’

Rob Lowe is sharing with fans some very personal details about his past battle with alcoholism. Read the candid details here.

Rob Lowe is opening up about his battles with addiction. Celebrating 32 years of sobriety in May, the actor is thankful that he turned his life around. In a new interview, Lowe shares the moment that he hit rock bottom. It happened when he got home from a party when he was 26 years old. His mother called him to let him know that his grandmother suffered a heart attack.

Under the influence, Lowe did not pick up the phone.

“I remember going into the bathroom, looking at myself in the mirror and my thought process was, ‘You need to drink directly from this bottle of Cuervo Gold so you can go to sleep, so you can wake up, so you can deal with this,'” he shares. “Out of all the things that had gone on in my life, that was the thing where finally I went, ‘This is no way to live.’ I went to rehab 48 hours later.”

Today, Lowe is a husband and a proud father of two sons, both in their mid-to-late twenties. He is also continuing to act in the Fox series “9-1-1: Lone Star.” Finding happiness in both his career and personal life, the actor is happy to be alive.

“I’ve never been happier, personally or professionally [and] there’s not a day that goes by where I’m not thankful about it all,” he says. “I have gratitude and profound humility for the gifts that I’ve been given, and worked for, in this world.”

Rob Lowe on His Overnight Stardom

Rob Lowe became a 1980s heartthrob after the hit movie St. Elmo’s Fire hit movie theaters. Starring in the John Hughes classic as Billy Hicks, the spotlight was a bit overwhelming at first. He shares these first reactions in an interview with PEOPLE.

“I just knew that all the goodwill coming towards me wasn’t really about me, because I hadn’t changed. Look, there’s also part of it that’s super fun. I was in Santa Monica High School, and I really had to pick who I would invite to the junior prom because I didn’t want to get turned down; a year later, people were breaking into my house and stealing my underwear.”

Now, the actor is finding balance between his personal and professional lives. Prioritizing his family has made him a much happier person.

“I’m happy I lived the life that I lived because I have no regrets, but I was super ready to coach Little League, carve pumpkins on Halloween, read books and serve hot lunch on Wednesdays,” he says. “I really, really loved every minute of it.”