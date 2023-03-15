Robert Blake’s Son Slams Oscars Over Father’s ‘In Memoriam’ Omission

Unsurprisingly, actor Robert Blake’s omission from the ‘In Memoriam’ segment of the Oscars caused a stir on social media. The late star’s son, Noah Blake, even filmed a video responding to the decision. He derided both the Academy for the snub and host Jimmy Kimmel for the jokes.

Noah said people are entitled to opinions about his father, whose later years became marred in legal controversy. But “opinions shouldn’t be a factor” either, according to Blake, since the segment is intended to honor careers, not legacies.

Noah also noted that the producers left out a handful of other top performers, including Tom Sizemore, Anne Heche, and Paul Sorvino. Each year, showrunners blame time constraints for the decisions of who to include or not to include; but it’s easy to wonder if an agenda also exists behind the scenes.

The younger Blake also ragged on Kimmel’s lead-in joke about Robert, in which Kimmel gave a fake hotline number to call if the audience felt dissatisfied by the omission. Noah said the joke fell flat because the ridiculous QR code bit made it seem like viewers really could interact with the producers on some level. He also defended his opinion by saying he’s not a “too soon” kind of guy (Robert died three days prior). But that the mix of clunky decisions paired with a mediocre joke made the entire charade distasteful.

Robert Blake was just one huge name omitted from the Oscar tribute list

Dee Dee Sorvino, widow to the late great Paul Sorvino, likely agrees with Noah on some level. She released a statement calling Paul’s exclusion from the segment “unconscionable.”

“Paul Sorvino was one of the greatest actors in cinematic history in Hollywood. It is unconscionable that he would be left out of the ‘In Memoriam’ segment of the Oscars,” Dee Dee Sorvino said of the Goodfellas star. “It’s a three-hour show, they can’t give a couple more minutes to get it right? Paul Sorvino gave decades to this industry. Everyone loved him.”

The Sorvinos also have deep roots to the Academy Awards in other ways. Paul’s daughter, Mira, won an Oscar in 1995 for her turn in Mighty Aphrodite.

“On this Oscars night I am so happy for all of the nominees and the winners. But I am also moved in a thousand different ways when I think of the night I got to share my Academy Award with my Dad, the very great actor Paul Sorvino. Who was never nominated,” Mira recently wrote on Instagram alongside video of her ’95 victory. In that speech, she thanked her father for “teaching me everything I know about acting.”

Her post continued, “On this first year after his passing it is truly a bittersweet but beautiful memory. I love you Dad, I miss you so much.”