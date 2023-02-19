Robert Duvall Joins Protest Against Amazon Putting Data Center in Small Virginia Town

Taking a stand against a well-known corporation, famed actor Robert Duvall joins protests against Amazon receiving a special permit to build a data center in a small Virginia town.

Fox News reports that during a protest against the permit, The Godfather star stated that Virginia is “the last station before heaven” during his speech. He has been living on a farm in Fauquier County for 27 years and demanded the town keep the land the way it is. Duvall was one of 100 speakers to speak at the protest.

“As an actor, I have the privilege to play many roles,” Robert Duvall explained. “My work has taken me all over the world, but I have always returned to Fauquier County, Virginia, with a sense of relief that comes from my appreciation for all that makes this place special.”

Duvall also stated that the “remarkable outpouring of opposition” to Amazon’s proposed data center indicated that the vast majority of the town and county are against the future use of the site. Amazon is currently aiming to put a 220,000-square-foot data center in Warrenton. The company projects around 50 workers will be employed at the new location. Supporters explained that it will generate about $900,000 in tax revenue for the town annually.

Councilmember Henry Herouix recently shared that Amazon has not asked for any tax breaks and that the tax revenue may go toward the county and schools. The permit given to Amazon is going to include noise restrictions, bans on the construction of an electric substation on the site, and the requirement that any distribution lines go underground. The council voted 4-3 on Wednesday (February 15th) to approve the permit.

Despite Robert Duvall’s Protest, Amazon Receives Permit to Place Data Center in Warrenton, Virginia

Fox News also reports that are currently 275 data centers in the northern Virginia region. However, there is pushback on adding more centers due to residents of the area complaining about the noise and increased resources used to power the stations. This also increases wires and other infrastructures that appear across towns.

Amazon has notably committed to investing approximately $35 billion by 2040 to build data centers throughout the state of Virginia. Duvall continued to speak out against the idea of Amazon receiving a permit by saying, “I have always returned to Fauquier County, Virginia, for the sense of relief that comes from my appreciation for all that makes this place special.”

The actor went on to add that he urges the Warrenton council to consider carefully their important decision regarding the precedent-setting special-use permit. He said that permit might open the doors to improperly located data centers and the energy supply infrastructure that is required to power them within the town.