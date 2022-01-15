Robert Irwin Feeds Multiple Alligators in Tense Video

He may be insanely good at his job, but that doesn’t mean our palms don’t get sweaty and our hearts race each time Robert Irwin gets a little too close to an alligator. It’s only because we adore him so much.

Irwin is the son of the late conservationist icon, Steve Irwin. Fans of the nature-enthusiast remember that devastating day in 2006 when Irwin was killed by a stingray.

In more ways than one, Robert Irwin is following in his father’s amazing footsteps. He works with the rest of the family at the Australia Zoo. The crew is also the star of their own reality series called “Crikey! It’s the Irwins.”

In the video, Irwin is seen leaping over a chain-link fence into the habitat that houses these fascinating reptiles. Irwin is holding a massive bucket of their food, so the alligators immediately start to surround him hoping for a bite. Probably of him or what he’s holding.

He is standing in front of a crowd of 43 gators, although he doesn’t look terrified like the normal person would be in that situation. All in all, he manages to strategically feed these gators like a pro. The predators do fight a bit over the dinner, but nothing too scary seems to occur.

As always, fans of the Irwin family love to see them in action taking care of Australia’s wildlife. Fans see a lot of Steve in Robert and they always make that known.

“The way he leapt over the fence, exactly like his dad, I’m so so grateful that the Irwin family is continuing his legacy,” wrote one fan. Meanwhile, another person wrote, “Making your Dad proud.”

Robert Irwin Talks Family’s Close Bond

The newest fourth season of “Crikey! It’s the Irwins” premiered on Animal Planet on December 18.

As always, it features the entire gang and their daily activities at the zoo and elsewhere. It features Robert, Bindi, and Terri. The show also has two newcomers, Bindi’s husband, Chandler, and her adorable daughter, Grace Warrior.

It seems as though the Irwin family has been growing closer and closer over these past few difficult years. In a clip of the show, Robert states, “We’ve always been tight, but this year that sense of family has never been stronger.”

This could be because Robert Irwin is getting all grown up. Fans of the family likely remember him as the 13-year-old boy talking about his father’s legacy and excitedly holding a variety of exotic animals while on “The Tonight Show.”

Now, he’s an 18-year-old man that is perfectly comfortable hanging out with 43 alligators face-to-face. The bond between Robert and Bindi seems particularly strong. On his recent birthday, Bindi wrote him a sweet message on Instagram. “This year you’ve been promoted to uncle and taken on the world. I can’t wait to see what incredible adventures are on the horizon for you. I’ll always, always be here for you (with a fully stocked fridge). Love you,” she wrote.