Robert Irwin recently praised the Betty White Challenge in birthday wishes. And he praised her for her conservation efforts. Betty White died on New Year’s eve at 99 years old. Today would have been her 100th. The Betty White challenge encourages donations for local animal shelters and animal charities.

White was a huge advocate for animals herself. She was known for her roles on The Golden Girls, Hot In Cleveland, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Proposal, and so much more. Fans were really gearing up to celebrate her 100 birthday, but it tragically never rolled around.

Now, people are trying to do good in her honor, and Robert Irwin is fully on board. And he’s thanking people for donating to the family charity.

He reposted from Emmy Perry, who listed the Irwin’s charity in her own Instagram post about Betty White.

“I Love the idea of the #BettyWhiteChallenge, helping to support animal charities and to celebrate the life of someone who spread so much positivity. Betty’s support for conservation through zoological facilities as well as her love for the fellow living beings we share the world with continues to inspire. She is greatly missed! Thanks so much for thinking of our charity @emmyperryxo.”

The photo post is a quote from Betty White that says “animals are near and dear to my heart, and I’ve devoted my life to trying to improve their lives.”

Robert Irwin is the son of famous conservationist Steve Irwin. Steve Irwin passed away in 2006 when Robert was just a toddler, but he’s taken on his father’s conservationist values. He now works at the family Animal sanctuary, the Australia Zoo, with his sister, Bindi, and mother, Terri.

Here’s How You can Get Involved in the Betty White Challenge

Participating in the Betty White challenge is a fantastic way to give back to your local shelter. Fans are donating $5 or more to their local shelters. You can always donate to the ASPCA or call up your local shelter. Or, you can check the website of your local shelter.

You can also volunteer your time at a shelter. Many are in dire need of help, and it’s a great way to give back to the animals and your local community.

White, like the Irwin family, was a champion for animals. That also made it onto one of her most iconic roles. Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls also adored animals.

“I’ve had many conversations with Betty about animal welfare, and I know she’s looking down from heaven and really smiling,” said Robin Ganzert, leader of Animal Humane, told ABC News “She’ll be smiling on her birthday. And she’ll be smiling about the lives she’s changed.”