Robert Irwin Reckons ‘It’s About Time’ He Followed in Bindi’s Footsteps on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Outsiders — how does Robert Irwin hitting the dance floor sound? Well, he’s open to joining Dancing With the Stars if given the chance.

That’s right, folks! There’s a chance that we could see the 18-year-old wildlife conservationist in a future season of Dancing With the Stars. You may recall that his older sister, 23-year-old, Bindi Irwin, won the mirrorball trophy in Season 21 of the dance competition series. That happened back in 2015.

Robert recently sat down with Entertainment Tonight’s Lauren Zima to address the possibility of him winding up on the show.

“We’ve gotta do that, don’t we?” Robert said. “Yeah, I reckon it’s about time, eh?”

It’s safe to say that his family agrees.

“When he’s not wrangling tortoises, he’s just dancing,” Terri joked.

“I’m dancing, yeah, you know me, just constantly,” Robert replied.

Bindi even got in on the action saying, “You know, he just dances up a storm. He does, just look at him!”

When it’s all said and done, however, Robert Irwin is open to competing on the show. He isn’t sure how well he would fare, but at least he has his sister to help him out.

“I’d definitely give it a go,” he said, telling Bindi, “I reckon you could give me some tips. I think it’d be a lot of fun.”

Robert’s mom thinks seeing him out on the dance floor would remind her of her late husband, the Crocodile Hunter, Steve Irwin.

“I think it’d be like watching your dad dance,” she said. “Really entertaining.”

“Yeah, entertaining,” Robert responded. “I don’t know how far I’d go, but it’d be entertaining.”

Robert Irwin Loves Being an Uncle

Dancing With the Stars may be in the cards for Robert Irwin one day, but as for right now he is just enjoying being an uncle to little Grace Warrior.

“I think I’m gonna remain the funcle for a while. Don’t get me wrong, Grace is an absolute legend, I just.. I love her to bits. She is amazing. I’m the proudest uncle ever. She’s so much fun, but wow it’s a lot. It is a lot. It is definitely a lot. And Bindi and Chandler [Powell] have absolutely taken it in their stride. They are such incredible parents, taking Grace on all the adventures, including her in everything. I’m honored that I get to be part of her life and I can’t wait for all the adventures to come. I am a very, very proud uncle.”

A proud uncle indeed. Who better to show Grace the ropes at the Australia Zoo than Robert? Just like Bindi, Robert has grown up at the Zoo.

“I’m teaching her how to play the guitar and how to just love life at Australia Zoo. She’ll be wrangling animals in no time, so it’s very exciting, but yeah, for me, yeah it’s uncle life for quite a while.”