Robin Williams: What Was the Late Star’s Highest Grossing Movie?

Robin Williams remains one of the most prominent actors in American entertainment. Here is the star’s highest grossing movie.

Robin William’s life and career are remembered fondly. No matter the role, the late actor’s performances in Mrs. Doubtfire, Dead Poets Society, and Good Will Hunting leave viewers feeling both captivated and emotional. Although he is no longer with us, he continues to inspire the world with his films.

Fans are surprised to learn that the actor’s highest-grossing film was the 2006 blockbuster Night at the Museum. The family-friendly film features Williams in an ensemble role, playing President Theodore Roosevelt. Directed by Shawn Levy, the flick is a fantasy-comedy about an ancient curse that causes all of the inhabitants in the Museum of Natural History to come back to life. Ben Stiller leads the cast as nightshift guard Larry Daley, who finds himself interacting with a T-Rex skeleton, a monkey, and Mr. Roosevelt himself.

According to The Numbers, Night at The Museum made bank at the box office. Earning $579,446,407 before leaving theaters, it remains Robin William’s highest-grossing movie. It also went on to become a franchise, releasing Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian and Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb. It remains one of the most successful family-friendly trilogies to date.

Watch the trailer for the blockbuster film below.

Robin Williams’ Last Film

Robin Williams took his own life after wrapping up the third and final film of the Night at the Museum series. Shawn Levy, director of the film, as well as Ben Stiller, talk about saying goodbye to both the trilogy and their talented costar.

“It’s tremendously, poignantly ironic that the movie’s central theme is about letting go of something you love,” Levy says. “I never expected it would also be about letting go of this actor we all love.”

They remember Williams as a risk-taker, crediting him for the movie’s best scenes.

“I told Robin I wanted him to do some weird stuff, and he got the twinkle in his eye and said, ‘Leave it to me, boss.’ I would just roll the camera and let that guy go. He’s doing accents, voices, fast-forwarding his body. He did what no one can do like him.”

At the end of “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb,” Levy decided to add a special tribute to the late actor. It was hard to find the right words, but keeping it simple was the way to go.

“I wanted to say the film was in his memory, but something more specific. Which is why I chose the words ‘Magic Never Ends,’ ” Levy says. “It’s true of these museums. But it’s more deeply true of Robin and his legacy.”