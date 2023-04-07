Rocker Nita Strauss Gushes After ‘Fraiser’ Reboot Set Visit, Teases Surprise Appearance of Fan Favorite Character

Rock guitarist and WWE entrance music performer Nita Strauss seems like an unlikely diehard fan of the classic tv show Frasier. However, she was left beaming after visiting the set of the upcoming reboot. Strauss took to her Instagram to post a picture of herself and Dr. Crane himself, Kelsey Grammer.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

The candid snapshot shows a cozy Strauss lounging with Grammer, the pair grinning ear to ear. “An intimate soirée was had last night after last night’s taping of the Frasier reboot,” she captioned the image. She even reveals that she was there for the filming of multiple episodes. “@thejoshv and I have been lucky enough to be there for a few episodes from the new season, and it’s safe to say my all-time favorite show is alive and well.”

Strauss then teases that a familiar face may be making an appearance alongside Grammer’s Fraiser Crane. “If you liked the original, you’re going to flip when you see the thought and care that went into the new one. Especially with last night’s surprise appearance, no spoilers but SO GOOD!!!”

“Thank you to [Frasier producer] Tom Russo for being such a gracious host and telling the best stories, and Kelsey for taking the time to come and say hello! I wasn’t going to ask him for a photo but Josh said “let me get a picture of you two” and saved the day!!”

It’s unclear what previous characters could be popping up on the ‘Frasier’ reboot

It’s completely up in the air what character Strauss could be alluding to. So far, Grammer himself is the only cast member from the original series returning for the reboot. However, it was recently announced the reboot would take place in Boston, the setting for Frasier’s first series, Cheers. It seems very likely that one of those cast members, such as Ted Danson or Woody Harrelson could pop up.

David Hyde Pierce, who portrayed the beloved character Niles in the original series, chose not to return for its revival. Because of this unexpected absence, Kelsey Grammer revealed that it forced them to take a different storytelling route with Frasier’s revival – one which turned out for the better. “In a very funny way, it just took us to a new place, which was what we originally wanted to do, anyway, which was a Frasier third act,” Grammer told People in November. “It’s an entirely new life for him.”

Frasier Crane debuted in season 3 of the Cheers episode “Rebound (Part 1).” Crane was the love interest of Diane Chambers. This was part of the Sam and Diane romantic arc. Though Kelsey Grammer was only set to appear for a few episodes, the character proved popular. Soon after, he was promoted to a series regular. Once Cheers ended in 1993, Frasier was immediately spun off into his own show. Frasier ran for 11 seasons, ending in 2004. This means Grammer played the role for 20 consecutive years.