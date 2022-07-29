‘Rocky’ Spinoff ‘Creed III’ Release Date Pushed Back to 2023

Although “Creed III” was originally set to make its theatrical premiere on November 23, 2022, the “Rocky” spinoff’s release is reportedly now being pushed to 2023.

According to Variety, the ninth installment in the “Rocky” film franchise will now hit theaters on March 3, 2023. It will be going against Paramount’s upcoming “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” which has the same theatrical release date.

Variety further reports that in the upcoming “Rocky” spinoff, the film’s star Michael B. Jordan, who has played Apollo Creed’s son Adonis Creed in the other films, will be directing. Tessa Thompson is also reprising her role as Donnie’s girlfriend Bianca. Jonathan Majors will be playing Anderson Dame, who is the noted antagonist to Adonis.

Sylvester Stallone recently spoke about why he will not be returning to star in the upcoming film. “I just didn’t know if there was any part for me,” Stallone further declared. “It takes it in a different direction. I wish them well and keep punching.”

Although he will not be starring in the “Rocky” spinoff film, Stallone is serving as a producer. He was also involved in the writing process with screenwriters Zach Baylon and Keenan Coogler. Stallone describes the film’s story as being really interesting. He also teased that it will feature a significant departure in the iconic film franchise.

Michael B. Jordan Opens Up About Directing ‘Rocky’ Spinoff ‘Creed III’

In March 2021, Michael B. Jordan spoke about being named the director of the upcoming “Rocky” spinoff “Creed III.”

“Directing has always been an aspiration,” Jordan stated at the time. “But the timing had to be right. ‘Creed III’ is that moment – a time in my life where I’ve grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the Greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington,a nd other top tier directors I respect. All of which sets the table for this moment.”

Jordan also stated that the “Rocky” franchise, particularly the themes of “Creed III,” are deeply personal for him. “I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed’s story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake.”

Meanwhile, Ryan Coogler, the creator of the “Rocky” spinoff, further stated that the franchise has always been important to him and his family. “It was an honor to help bring the Creed franchise to life with Sly, Michael, Tessa, Irwin, and all the creative parties involved. I couldn’t be more thrilled to see Mike in the director’s chair on the third installment. ”

Coogler also added, “The team at Proximity and I are excited about the story Keenan and Zach have crafted and can’t wait to help bring it to life. ”