‘Rocky’ Vintage VHS Set Sells for an Amount That Will Make You ‘Crap Thunder’

A vintage set of Rocky VHS tapes featuring the first three installments of the series has sold at auction for over $53,000. The Sylvester Stallone film series certainly has a devoted fanbase. Still, the staggering amount would have been almost unheard of just a few short years ago. However, the VHS collector’s market is experiencing an unprecedented boom.

Stepping into the auction sphere provides an interesting glimpse at precisely what people cherish nowadays, as well as how much they’re willing to pay for it – and some categories of collectibles have unexpectedly surged in demand. A perfect example is the growing interest in VHS tapes seen by Heritage Auctions in Dallas, Texas.

Heritage began as a store dealing coins, comics, movie posters, and sports memorabilia; however, due to the ever-evolving desires of shoppers demanding more variety from their purchases–the company has greatly broadened its selection in recent years. According to the New York Times, last year, this company’s 1.6 million bidders generated an astounding $1.4 billion in revenue – and surprisingly enough, VHS tapes have been a large part of their success.

In June 2022, the company put on its first exclusive VHS tape auction hosted by an avid collector of the item, Jay Carlson. Although skeptics thought it was impossible to get such a large sum of money from these relics, in reality, they managed to raise over half a million dollars!

Though the Rocky VHS went for a lot, other classics are expected to fetch more

February saw the incredible sale of three Rocky VHS tapes sealed since 1982 for a whopping $53,750. “A man told us he found a sealed first release of ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ at Goodwill,” Carlson told The New York Times. “He paid a quarter. That will probably go for $20,000.”

“I said to my wife, ‘I think I might start collecting tapes,’” Carlson said of the origin of his interest in VHS. “I was taking a piece of my childhood back.” He continued, “These tapes are historical artifacts that have this ability to sweep you back in time to a place that all at once feels miles away and yet somehow like home. I used to think it was just me, but I talk to more and more people getting into this because of that pull.”

Heritage is reaping the rewards of tapping into nostalgia among its bidders, pushing themselves to become more imaginative than ever before about what could be valuable. Examples like vintage Vegas casino chips are now being auctioned off; leading some staffers at Heritage to claim that uncovering items with true historic importance has come close to exhaustion in the present world, and thus they began exploring collections that hold emotional connections as well as ties with prominent figures or significant events.