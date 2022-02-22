‘Rocky’: Which of the Classic Sylvester Stallone Movies Made the Least Money?

Over the years, the Rocky movies have always delivered quite a punch. One of them, though, did not register a knockout at the box office.

Which of the Sylvester Stallone movies made the least amount of money? We get some help in finding out the answer thanks to Looper.

The one Rocky movie that wins the worst-grossing film title for the franchise is Rocky V, which was released in 1990. It hit five years after the franchise picked up $300-plus million for Rocky IV.

‘Rocky’ Movie ‘Rocky V’ Just Stunk It Up At The Box Office Per Other Franchise Flicks

Rocky V grossed just under $120 million at the worldwide box office. That’s a sweet tally for an estimated production budget of $42 million, per IMDb. That drop from the previous film was enough for producers to put the Italian Stallion on ice for 16 years. But our man came back in the movie Rocky Balboa.

There is more to this picture, too. It stunk from a creative standpoint, too. Looking at Rotten Tomatoes, Rocky V has an approval rating of just 30 percent. While it did not knock out the series, Rocky V warranted a standing eight-count at the least.

Historically speaking, the 1976 film Rocky has affected movies and pop culture, too. The John G. Avildsen-directed film introduced the world to Golden Globe winner Sylvester Stallone. That OG film draws new fans year after, even nearly 50 years after it debuted.

Fans Still Find Their Way To Run Up Steps Of Philadelphia Museum of Art

Did you know that people keep going to the Philadelphia Museum of Art? They want to run up the steps leading to the building like the movie hero. He did this while training to take on Apollo Creed, played by Carl Weathers, for the first time.

Well, Rocky was also a critical and commercial success. It has spawned five sequels; eight, if you count the first two Creed movies and the series’ third entry that is upcoming. Looking at The Numbers, all eight films that have been released so far have combined to gross more than $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office.

What was the fight that inspired the famed movie? Stallone talks about it in a 2018 interview with GQ.

“Chuck Wepner was basically a guy who everybody considered a joke,” Stallone said. “He was known as the Bayonne Bleeder. And it was clear that his only notable contribution to the history of pugilism would be just how badly [Muhammad] Ali would destroy him. No one considered whether he could win the fight.”

Stallone said Wepner was terribly awkward and unskilled. “It was really sad. Then, all of a sudden. Something incredible happened. From nowhere, Wepner knocked down the immortal Ali.”