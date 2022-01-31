Ron Howard Described Gut Dropping Moment He Met John Wayne for First Time

We’re putting ourselves in Ron Howard’s shoes as the young actor met John Wayne for the first time.

Howard was only 22. He probably was the most successful young actor in the country, with roles in The Andy Griffith Show and Happy Days on his acting resume. His red hair and freckles were famous.

John Wayne didn’t care. Duke was doing The Shootist, his final film. And the storied movie star also had a reputation for not getting along well with younger stars in his movies. See Kim Darby, True Grit.

So Howard was feeling anxious when he and his agent met with John Wayne in Duke’s hotel room.

“I went into The Shootist expecting not to have a great time,” Howard told the Oklahoman, his home-state newspaper. “Wayne was notorious for not getting along with young actors.”

There was the latest copy of TV Guide in Wayne’s hotel room. It featured Howard and Henry Winkler on the cover. John Wayne finally acknowledged Howard, sarcastically calling him a “big shot.”

And to top it all off, John Wayne wasn’t wearing his hair piece. The horrors of it all, right? Duke didn’t care if folks saw him as less than perfect. He was relaxing in his hotel room, playing chess. Why put on the good hair.

“Oh man. I’m screwed here on day one,” Howard recalled in an interview with UPI.

But Howard wasn’t screwed at all. The two bonded over Howard’s TV work. John Wayne always appreciated a good work ethic, so he respected Howard, who went on to win an Academy Award later in his career as a director.

FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images

Now, how about some details on The Shootist, which was filmed in Carson City, Nevada. Wayne played aging gunfighter J.B. Books. As the movie opened, “Doc” Hostetler (Jimmy Stewart) informed Books that he was dying of cancer. The doctor said Wayne might want to die quickly in one of his gun fights, as opposed to a more protracted, painful ending with cancer.

So that gave Books an idea. He invited three gunfighters to finish him off. Howard portrayed Gillom Rogers, the son of the widow Bond Rogers. She owned the local boarding house.

Getty Images

John Wayne, as Books, decided to die on his birthday, Jan. 29, 1901. He bought a headstone from the local undertaker, then invited the three gunfighters to meet him at the saloon. Gillom was there, too. But Books ended up killing the three men he’d invited. Murray the bartender shot Books. Then Gillom picked up Books’ gun and killed the bartender. But Gillom tossed the gun away, as Wayne died. He wasn’t going to follow in Books’ footsteps.

The Shootist was one of the few movies in which John Wayne died. A few months after the release of The Shootist, Wayne filmed a PSA for the American Cancer Society featuring the clip of Stewart telling him he had the disease. Wayne died in 1979 of stomach cancer.

His final movie was a memorable one. The National Board of Review named the movie as one of the 10 best films of 1976. And in 2008, the American Film Institute also nominated The Shootist as one of its best westerns.

And Howard notched a Golden Globes nomination for Best Supporting Actor. It certainly was worth the angst of the first meeting with John Wayne.