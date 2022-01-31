Ron Howard Honors Late Mother, Jean, on Her 95th Birthday

Hollywood icon Ron Howard paid tribute to his late mother with a throwback photo on what would have been her 95th birthday.

“Here Clint and I are with our late mother, Jean Speegle Howard,” the Academy Award-winning director tweeted. “What a jolt of energy, love, and positivity she was for us and those who knew her. She would’ve been 95 today. Love & miss you, Mom.”

Here Clint and I are with our late mother, Jean Speegle Howard. What a jolt of energy, love and positivity she was for us and those who knew her. She would’v been 95 today. Love & miss you, Mom. pic.twitter.com/8q0WYqyQIM — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) January 31, 2022

Howard is pictured alongside his mother and his younger brother, Clint. The latter of which is also an actor. Both boys grew up in the limelight, as their father was actor Rance Howard, known for bit parts in a variety of films and television shows. Howard revealed that his decision to act came from his father.

“It’s kind of an interesting way to grow up,” Howard said of his childhood acting resume. “It’s all we ever knew. I started doing scenes with my dad when I was like 2 ½… I used to sit around and watch [my dad’s] rehearsals. And I started picking up dialogue… I learned lines, and then we learned other scenes, and we did it for fun.”

Howard went on to score the role of Opie Taylor on The Andy Griffith Show, which he starred on from 1960 to 1968. He then starred as Richie Cunningham on Happy Days from 1974 to 1984. Both roles cemented his status as an actor, but he felt lead to do more in the entertainment industry, becoming a director and a producer as well.

Ron Howard’s Best and Worst Times in the Director’s Chair

While his mark on Hollywood is undeniable, not all of Ron Howard’s films are diamonds. He made his directorial debut in 1977 with Grand Theft Auto. Since then, he’s made a name for himself behind the camera in addition to his past as a child actor.

He is largely known for directing a number of critical hits, primarily Apollo 13, A Beautiful Mind, and Frost/Nixon. Each of those films received numerous Oscar nods, and they starred huge names including Tom Hanks, Ed Harris, Russel Crowe, and Kevin Bacon, among others. Additionally, he executive-produced a number of successful films through Imagine Entertainment, including 8 Mile and Friday Night Lights.

However, Howard has a few failures on his resume. Since the release of The Da Vinci Code in 2005, Howard spearheaded the film adaptations of Dan Brown’s Robert Langdon series. Unfortunately, that culminated in a disappointing final installment: 2016’s Inferno. Other misses include The Dilemma, starring Winona Ryder, Kevin James, and Vince Vaughn. The film was both a critical and commercial failure due to its unusual blend of slapstick and dark comedy.

Even so, Howard is an icon of cinema. Regardless of a few films coming up short, the director’s talent is hard to deny. In fact, his latest film had the highest approval rate of any MGM pre-screening.