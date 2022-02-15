Ron Howard Offers Heartfelt Tribute to ‘Remarkable Filmmaker’ Ivan Reitman

News of director Ivan Reitman dying hit the world on Sunday night. On Monday, actor-director Ron Howard offered a tender tribute to him.

Howard, who has made numerous hit films in his illustrious career, remembered Reitman, who died at age 75. Reitman’s name is most remembered for his work on the blockbuster film Ghostbusters starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Rick Moranis, Sigourney Weaver, and Ernie Hudson. Let’s take a look and see what Howard wrote on Twitter.

#IvanReitman was a remarkable filmmaker who raised the bar for all of us through his wit, intelligence, talent, & ability to present stories in ways once seen we would forever adore. Condolences to the family, Jason & all of those pals who helped him make the unforgettable magic. https://t.co/ziDW4pH6eL — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) February 14, 2022

As you can tell, he was responding to a tender tweet and share from Jason Reitman, another director and the son of Ivan. It’s obvious that Ron Howard had a lot of respect for this filmmaker’s work.

Ron Howard Films Also Provide Escapism Much Like Reitman’s Work

Let’s take a little bit of a look at the amazing career of Ivan Reitman. Besides Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II, he was behind the camera on another Murray comedy classic Stripes that also starred Harold Ramis.

Kindergarten Cop was another one in the Reitman film history and it starred Arnold Schwarzenegger. Among the films, he produced include the John Belushi-starring National Lampoon’s Animal House. Also in there are Beethoven, Space Jam, and Up in the Air.

Ivan Reitman often worked with Jason. From Jason, we have films like Juno, Young Adult, and Up in the Air. He is also a two-time nominee for the Oscar for Best Director. The last film they worked on together was Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Jason took over directorial duties from his father. Reitman’s career spanned decades. His films consistently hit the right mark, if not critically then with audiences.

Ron Howard has been a movie hitmaker, too, and among them are Willow, The Paper, and Cocoon. People can escape their troubles for a bit and watch these movies. Much like they can do with an Ivan Reitman film.

Who Had The Toughest Work Ethic Anong Those Big-Time Stars for Howard?

While we are talking about some solid movies, they all had to be made with some big-time stars. Howard has held his own against some of the biggest.

John Wayne was intimidating and had exacting standards. But who had the toughest and greatest work ethic? Howard has a different take on it.

“John Wayne used a phrase, which he later attributed to John Ford, for scenes that were going to be difficult: ‘This is a job of work,’ he’d say,” Howard said. “If there was a common thread with these folks – Wayne, Jimmy Stewart, Glenn Ford – it was the work ethic. It was still driving them. To cheat the project was an insult. To cheat the audience was damnable. I directed Bette Davis, too – she was the toughest of them all.”