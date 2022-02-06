Ron Howard Shares a Heartfelt Message for His Twin Daughters’ Birthday

Actor and director Ron Howard posted a sweet tribute to his twin daughters, Jocelyn and Paige, on their 37th birthday.

“Our lives changed in the most profound, mysterious & magical ways when Cheryl & I were blessed by the arrival of these two on this day in ‘85,” Howard wrote on his Instagram. “Fraternal twins Jocelyn & [Paige] were born into our lives. I’ve learned so much about life by being their dad. Happy Birthday Daughters. And thanks for the joy, love and amazing-ness you’ve each brought to our family in your own unique ways.”

As Howard mentioned, Jocelyn and Paige Howard were born to him and his wife Cheryl on February 5, 1985. They have an older sister, Bryce Dallas Howard, who was born in 1981, as well as a younger brother, Reed Howard, born in 1987. The Howards come from a long line of industry professionals. Their grandfather, Rance, was an actor, as is their uncle Clint.

Howard himself is an accomplished director in addition to having been a successful child star. He appeared in television shows such as The Andy Griffith Show and Happy Days in addition to films such as American Graffiti. Howard made his directorial debut in 1977 with Grand Theft Auto. He transitioned into writing, directing, and producing full-time in 1980, leaving Happy Days to focus on being behind the camera. Since then, Howard directed a number of successful films. He won the Academy Award for Best Director in 2002 for A Beautiful Mind.

Ron Howard Shares Adorable Family Photo

Bryce also followed her grandfather, uncle, and father into the world of acting. She first starred in a Broadway production of As You Like It, before starring in the film adaptation. After a few bit roles in films such as Spider-Man 3, Bryce rose to prominence after receiving critical acclaim for her role in The Help. She also starred in Jurassic World, which catapulted her into mainstream stardom.

Like her father, Bryce also directs. Her documentary, Dads, received critical acclaim, while her directorial efforts on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett made her a fan favorite director in the Star Wars community. Though Jocelyn is not an actress, her twin Paige is. She primarily appeared in bit roles, including as herself on her father’s show Arrested Development.

Over the holiday season, the Howards reunited for a safe holiday season. In a rare photo of all four children, they are all smiles.

⁦”[Bryce], Jocelyn, ⁦[Paige],⁩ Reed All vaxxed, boosted, tested and finally in the same bubble for a get-together,” Howard tweeted. “Worth it. We have all been thankfully well so far this holiday. Great for me & Cheryl to have them and their families with us this day.”

The picture shows the four redheads cuddled together. Seeing the family happy and healthy warms the heart. In addition to being a Hollywood icon, Howard has a beautiful family, which he is clearly proud of.