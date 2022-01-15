Ron Howard Shares Hilarious Photo of Kids Giving Haircut

It looks like Ron Howard has some pretty strong genes when it comes to red hair!

In a recent Twitter post, the Happy Days star, Ron Howard, shares a photo of his daughter giving his son a haircut. Is he enjoying the experience? We can’t quite tell. Maybe he’s just sad to see another laying of flaming red locks go. After all, natural gingers make up only 2 to 6% of the population.

Reed C. Howard, who is a spitting image of his father at that age, gives total trust in his appearance to his older sister, Bryce.

The caption read, “@BryceDHoward⁩ giving her brother #ReedCHoward a haircut over the break. She’s good and has clipped what’s left of my fringe almost every holiday gathering.”

⁦@BryceDHoward⁩ giving her brother #ReedCHoward a haircut over the break. She’s good and has clipped what’s left of my fringe almost every holiday gathering. pic.twitter.com/PaRqe0SAEq — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) January 14, 2022

One fan left a comment similar to what we thought after seeing this photo. “Actor, Director… Barber? Is there anything she can’t do?”

This family is just full of talent! Bryce Dallas Howard followed her father’s footsteps by becoming an actor, screenwriter, producer, and director. However, Reed made a career in professional golf.

Ron Howard Is a Family Man

The 67-year star has four kids and is a proud grandfather to 5 children!

Howard’s eldest child, Bryce (often mistaken for Jessica Chastain), is also a mother. She and her actor husband, Seth Gabel, are parents to two children, Beatrice and Theodore. Although they keep their children out of social media, the two are proud to call themselves parents.

While speaking to film critic Jurassic World in 2015, Bryce revealed a little secret about her (and her siblings’) names: Howard gave each of his children middle names inspired by where they were conceived. In Bryce’s case, the actress was conceived in the city of Dallas in Texas.

“The rule was it’s wherever we were conceived,” Bryce told the film critic, laughing. “It’s so disgusting!”

Now, there’s a piece of information we probably haven’t heard before. We wonder how her parents feel about Bryce revealing suck a secret.

Reed and his wife are parents to a 2-year-old daughter named Aspen. After her birth in 2019, Ron Howard shared several photos of the baby and tweeted “The Arctic blast has made our morning walk very cold but she doesn’t seem to mind. #igloobaby” How cute is she? She seems to be playing peek-a-boo! [Reed Howard] and wife Ashley were blessed with their first child yesterday. Ashley is doing great as is Aspen.”

Although Reed waited a few months after his daughter’s birth to share photos, fans couldn’t get enough of her cuteness. His caption read, “The Arctic blast has made our morning walk very cold but she doesn’t seem to mind #igloobaby.”