Ron Howard Thanks Fans for the Birthday Wishes in Sweet Post

Actor-director Ron Howard has been a part of many TV viewers’ lives for a long time. He celebrated a birthday on Tuesday and thanked fans.

Howard, who turned 68 years old, took to Twitter. His sweet post does mention his special day but he also shares a word or two about today’s world. Let’s take a look.

Cheryl topped my flourless b-day cake with my fav. Totally floured graham crackers with white icing like my mom used to make for us. Thanks all for the birthday wishes, and let’s please think good thoughts for the people of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/k8Gh97rfJ0 — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) March 2, 2022

Let’s take a look at some of the fan responses all for Ron Howard. One writes: “First of all, how is it that you’re SIXTY-EIGHT?!? And secondly: my Mom made graham crackers with frosting in-between also! That’s how she used the leftovers from the bowl.”

This one says: “Happy Birthday Ron, my family still watches you as a child playing in Mayberry. Those shows certainly are a treasure. I grew up in Sidney, British Columbia, Canada. My childhood had many similar adventures.”

Ron Howard Fans Express Delight, Joy Over His Birthday

A Ron Howard fan writes: “Happy Birthday Ron! I have grown up with you (you are 2 months older than me:)) and I have been a huge fan all along the way. Thanks for your stories.” One more states: “Happy Birthday! I’m so happy to finally discover someone else who grew up eating graham crackers & frosting!”

For millions of people, the first time they saw Ron Howard on TV was as Opie on The Andy Griffith Show. As a kid, it was his job to learn his lines and, from what stories say, his late father Rance helped him a lot. His father was an actor himself so he knew about the importance of getting the dialogue right.

Seeing him on the screen with Griffith, Don Knotts, Jim Nabors, and other cast members makes people smile. Later on, he would star in Happy Days as Richie Cunningham. But there was something that always was a dream for Ron Howard: being a movie director.

Actor Finds His Next Journey As A Director Fulfilling

Once he started on this path, then more people got to see this other side of Howard. Among the movies are Splash, Parenthood, Apollo 13, and A Beautiful Mind.

His career continues to make people smile. Now, his most recent acting work really was not on screen. Fans of the Larry David show Arrested Development know Howard’s voice for sure. He has provided the narrator’s voice for the episodes.

One of his TV roles post-Griffith happened to involve Academy Award-winning actor Henry Fonda. The famed actor starred in The Smith Family while Howard appeared as Bob Smith. As movies go for being an actor, Howard starred in Grand Theft Auto, Eat My Dust, and The Shootist. Of course, that last film was the final time John Wayne appeared on the big screen.